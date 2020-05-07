Energy Shots Market to Witness Heightened Revenue Growth in the Next Decade

Energy shots are a specialized type of energy drink which contains a small quantity of the stimulant caffeine in a small amount of liquid formulation. Energy shots are mostly sold in glass bottles as compared to other energy drinks which are mostly sold in cans or plastic bottles. Energy shots contains the total amount of caffeine, functional ingredients or vitamins as their larger types which is also considered as a concentrated forms of energy drinks. Energy shots also contains botanical ingredients such as ginseng, guarana, maltodextrin, carnitine, taurine, creatine, inositol, ginkgo biloba and others. Energy shots contains sugar along with artificially-sweetened diet versions of drinks. Energy shots also contains some decaffeinated varieties to the consumers. Energy shots contains numerous additional supplements and vitamins for overall health and sustainment. Some of the energy shots also includes electrolytes and selected varieties of vitamins.

Global Energy Shots: Market Segmentation

The global energy shots market is segmented into distribution channel, flavors and region. The global energy shots market is segmented on the basis of flavors such as berry, cherry, fruit punch, grape, java, lemon-lime, mango, mint and others. Among these, fruit punch segment is expected to fuel the energy shots market over the forecast period. The global energy shots market is segmented on the basis of distribution channel such as hypermarkets/supermarkets, convenience stores, departmental stores, and online stores. Among these, hypermarkets/supermarkets segment is expected to fuel the energy shots market over the forecast period. Hence, the global energy shots market is expected to significantly increase the revenue contribution over the forecast period.

Global Energy Shots Market: Regional Outlook

Geographically, the global energy shots industry can be divided by major regions which include North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa. Globally, among all regions, North America has developed as the most dominant region in global energy shots market. Increasing demand for flavored energy shots coupled with rise of various distribution channels in sales of energy shots has strengthened the growth of global energy shots market and hence is projected to significantly expand the revenue contribution of the market over the forecast period.

Global Energy Shots Market: Growth Drivers

The global energy shots market driving factors are increasing demand for flavored energy drinks products due to the ease of digest which is likely to contribute significantly to the global energy shots market till 2025. The functional ingredients of energy shots compared with those of energy drinks, along with their effects on improvement in mental and cognitive performances are in line with the effects of traditional energy drinks. Energy shots having vitamins contains variable benefits dependent on the additional ingredients. Growing demand for natural flavored energy shots is one of the major driving factor of the market. Rising consumer awareness regarding usage of energy shots in day-to-day life which will help in maintaining the glucose level in the body, is one of the major driving factor for the market globally. Manufacturers are offering innovative dairy products to the consumers in order to remain in the competition in global energy shots market. Hence, the global energy shots market is expected to observe robust growth over the forecast period

Global Energy Shots Market: Players

Some of the key players identified across the value chain of the global Heenaextract market includes Living Essentials Marketing, LLC, RED BULL, Kuli Kuli Inc., Pepsico Inc., The Coca-Cola Company, Monster Energy Company, Rockstar, Inc., Energy Beverages LLC Company, Arizona Beverage Company and others. The companies are expected to expand their business by enhancing their product portfolio in global energy shots market. The companies are projected to frame certain strategies in future in order to gain the competitive advantage in global energy shots market till 2027.