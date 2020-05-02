Endoscope Reprocessing Market Surprising Growth| Cantel Medical, Laboratoires Anios, Olympus Corporation, HOYA Corporation

Global Endoscope Reprocessing Market, By Product (High-Level Disinfectants & Test Strips; Detergents & Wipes; AERs; Endoscope Drying, Storage & Transport Systems; Endoscope Tracking Systems; Others); End-User (Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers; Others); Geography (North America; South America; Europe; Asia-Pacific; Middle East and Africa)– Industry Trends & Forecast to 2026

Global Endoscope Reprocessing Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 1.57 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 2.97 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 8.25% in the forecast period of 2019-2026.

Data Bridge Market Research presents the all-inclusive data ‘Global Endoscope Reprocessing Market’ report with Product (High-Level Disinfectants & Test Strips; Detergents & Wipes; AERs; Endoscope Drying, Storage & Transport Systems; Endoscope Tracking Systems; Others); End-User (Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers; Others); Geography (North America; South America; Europe; Asia-Pacific; Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends & Forecast to 2026

Top Competitors Mentioned in the Endoscope Reprocessing Market Research Report: Advanced Sterilization Products Division Ethicon US LLC., Cantel Medical, Laboratoires Anios, Olympus Corporation, HOYA Corporation, Custom Ultrasonics inc., STERIS plc., Steelco SpA, Getinge AB, ENDO-TECHNIK W. Griesat GmbH, BES Rehab Ltd, ARC Group of Companies Inc., SciCan Inc., SHINVA MEDICAL INSTRUMENT CO. LTD., ARC Group of Companies Inc., MATACHANA GROUP, CHOYANG, DGM Infection Control Systems, MMM Group, Belimed, and Metrex Research LLC.

Introduction

Endoscope reprocessing is the act of sterilizing, disinfecting and cleaning of endoscopic equipment. This reprocessing of equipment is carried out so that the reuse of this equipment doesn’t result in transferring of any microbes or infection from patients. Reprocessing involves three major prevention of infection acts, namely; cleaning, disinfection, sterilization. After the reprocessing is carried out and is complete, the equipment is ready for re-use.

Market Drivers:

Increased number of endoscopy procedures and risks related with the transferring of infections due to the lack of proper cleaning is expected to drive the market growth

Increased amounts of investments from government and private enterprises in the advancements of endoscopy instruments and procedures is expected to drive the market growth

Market Restraints:

High cost of endoscopy procedures and reprocessing of these equipment is expected to restrain the market growth

Absence of technically skilled professionals required for the usage of these procedures is expected to restrain the market growth

Analysis of the market

According to Data Bridge Market Research, there were around 75 million of endoscopy procedures performed in United States in 2017, this number means that the requirement of endoscope reprocessing is on high demand so as to prevent the transferring of any microbes or decrease any chances of causing infections.

Global Endoscope Reprocessing Market: Regional Segmentation

For further clarification, analysts have also segmented the market on the basis of geography. This type of segmentation allows the readers to understand the volatile political scenario in varying geographies and their impact on the global Endoscope Reprocessingmarket. On the basis of geography, the global market has been segmented into:

The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt)

North America (the United States, Mexico, and Canada)

South America (Brazil etc.)

Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

Key Developments in the Market:

In July 2017, The Accreditation Association for Ambulatory Health Care (AAAHC) released a new apparatus to enable better flexible endoscope reprocessing according to the instructions and checklists.

In June 2018, Association for Professionals in Infection Control and Epidemiology took place in Minneapolis, United States from June 13-15 discussing the latest industry methods and practices for the prevention of infections.

Premium Insights of the report

This Endoscope Reprocessing report provides information related to production, Market growth, competitive landscape and market trends

Each player profiled in the Research report is studied on the basis of the SWOT analysis, their products, value, capacity and other vital factors

The report provides accurate data and insights related to the global market which include CAGR, value, volume and revenue

The statistical information provided in the report serves as a powerful tool to get a clear and quick understanding of the Endoscope Reprocessing market progress in the past few and coming years.

Conclusion:

This Endoscope Reprocessing research report gives the outcome that matters most to the client. The research carried out in this report suggests what is going to be beneficial and how the report will help the business to grow.

