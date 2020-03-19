Endodontic Consumables Market to Undertake Strapping Growth During 2019-2026

According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Endodontic Consumables Market, by Product and End User: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2026,” the global endodontic consumables market was valued at $1,323 million in 2018 and is expected to reach $1,994 million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 5.2% from 2019 to 2026.

Endodontics is a dental specialty that deals with the treatment of soft dental pulp tissue within a tooth. It is among the most commonly performed treatments and is carried out by an endodontist. Endodontics involves a variety of procedures such as endodontic therapy or root canal therapy, endodontic retreatment, surgery, treating cracked teeth, and treating dental trauma, among which root canal therapy is the most common.

Frequently preformed root canal treatment has led to the increase in payment of endodontic procedures. This makes endodontists the second highest earning dental specialists. The constant development in endodontic products is another factor that drives the endodontic consumables market growth. For instance, development of rotary files enables more convenient root canal treatment compared to the traditionally used handheld files. Moreover, negligence toward oral hygiene among patients boosts the need for root canal procedures. In addition, repeated dental procedures on same tooth is expected to provide lucrative opportunities for endodontists. Conversely, advancements in root canal procedures such as surgical microscopes, digital radiography, ultrasonic units with specific endodontic tips, new obturation systems, electronic apex locators, are some of the endodontic consumables market trends that are expected to create lucrative opportunities for the market players in the coming years.

By product, the endodontic files segment held a major endodontic consumables market share in 2018 and is expected to remain dominant throughout the forecast period. Moreover, this segment is expected to grow with the highest CAGR of 5.7% from 2019 to 2026, as files are the most commonly used instruments during an endodontic treatment.

According to Onkar Sumant, Assistant Manager, Healthcare, at Allied Market Research, “The endodontic consumables market is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period owing to the surge in dental tourism. As dental treatment is expensive in the developed countries, patients opt for dental tourism to countries such as India, the Philippines, Thailand, Mexico, Turkey, Dubai, Poland, Costa Rica, Poland, and Hungary, which provide cost-effective quality treatment.”

KEY FINDINGS of THE STUDY

• By endodontic file, the handheld RC file segment accounted for a share of 67% in 2018 and is expected to maintain its lead throughout the forecast period.

• By endodontic file, the alloy file segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.3% from 2019 to 2026.

• By end user, the dental clinic segment held a major share of 67% in 2018 and is expected to remain so throughout the forecast period.

• Region wise, Asia-Pacific endodontic consumables market size is expected to be the fastest growing region, growing at a CAGR of 8.2% during the forecast period.

Europe accounted for a 39% share in the global endodontic consumables market in 2018 and is expected to remain dominant throughout the forecast period. This is attributed to the prevalence of dental disorders and presence of highly sophisticated health care infrastructure within the region. Furthermore, rise in dental tourism and various strategic steps adopted by the key vendors to strengthen their foothold in Europe is expected to fuel the market growth during the forecast period. Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the highest rate, owing to rise in dental tourism, which enables patients to avail the facility of low-cost dental treatment.

The key players in the endodontic consumables industry include Brasseler USA, Coltene Holding AG, Danaher Corporation, Dentsply Sirona Inc., DiaDent Group International, FKG Dentaire SA, Ivoclar Vivadent AG, Mani, Inc., Edge Endo, Prime Dental Products Pvt. Ltd., and Septodont Holding.