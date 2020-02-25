Encryption Software Market 2020 Emerging Trends, Growing Demand, Leading Companies, Applications, Overview and Regional Analysis 2026

The encryption software market is anticipated to reach over $11,600 million by 2026 according to a new research published by Polaris Market Research. In 2017, the BFSI segment dominated the global market, in terms of revenue. North America was to be the leading contributor to the global market revenue in 2017.

The growing need for protection of critical data, and increasing number of data breaches has boosted the adoption of encryption software. The rising penetration of mobile devices, and increasing trend of BYOD to primarily support the growth of encryption software market during the forecast period. Similarly, the rising adoption of virtualization, cloud, and big data analytics has also positively influenced the encryption software market growth over the years. Furthermore, increasing investments by vendors in technological advancements coupled with growing demand for cloud-based encryption software would accelerate the growth of this market during the forecast period. However, high costs and complexities associated with advanced encryption solutions, and lack of awareness among small and medium enterprises hinder the market growth during the forecast period. Growing demand from emerging economies, ad technological advancements are expected to provide numerous growth opportunities in the coming years.

North America generated the highest revenue in the market in 2017, and is expected to lead the global encryption software market throughout the forecast period. The increase in number of cyber-attacks, and growing number of data breaches to drive this market growth in North America. The growing trend of BYOD, IoT, big data analytics, and virtualization necessitates the need of encryption software for data protection and data loss. The growing penetration of mobile devices, and technological advancements further support market growth in the region. The increasing spending on data protection in BFSI and defense sectors in the region further to also promote encryption software market growth in coming years. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period owing to growing need for data privacy across various industries in the developing countries of the region.

The major players in the encryption software market include Microsoft Corporation, Symantec Corporation, IBM Corporation, EMC Corporation, Cisco Systems, Inc., Intel Security, Check Point Software Technologies Ltd., Oracle Corporation, Trend Micro, Inc., and Sophos Group PLC among others. These companies launch new products and collaborate with other market leaders to innovate and launch new products to meet the increasing needs and requirements of consumers.

Table of Contents

1. Overview and Scope

1.1. Research goal & scope

1.2. Research assumptions

1.3. Research Methodology

1.3.1. Primary data sources

1.3.2. Secondary data sources

1.4. Key take-away

1.5. Stakeholders

2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Definition

2.2. Market Segmentation

3. Encryption Software Market Insights

3.1. Encryption Software – Industry snapshot

3.2. Encryption Software – Ecosystem analysis

3.3. Encryption Software Market Dynamics

3.3.1. Encryption Software – Market Forces

3.3.1.1. Encryption Software Market Driver Analysis

3.3.1.2. Encryption Software Market Restraint/Challenges analysis

3.3.1.3. Encryption Software Market Opportunity Analysis

3.4. Industry analysis – Porter’s five force

3.4.1. Bargaining power of supplier

3.4.2. Bargaining power of buyer

3.4.3. Threat of substitute

3.4.4. Threat of new entrant

3.4.5. Degree of competition

3.5. Encryption Software Market PEST Analysis, 2016

3.6. Encryption Software Market Value Chain Analysis

3.7. Encryption Software Industry Trends

3.8. Competitive Ranking Analysis

4. Encryption Software Market Size and Forecast by Deployment Model, 2018-2026

4.1. Key Findings

4.2. On-Premise

4.3. Cloud-Based

5. Encryption Software Market Size and Forecast by Organization Size, 2018-2026

5.1. Key Findings

5.2. Large Enterprises

5.3. Small and Medium Businesses

6. Encryption Software Market Size and Forecast by Application, 2018-2026

6.1. Key Findings

6.2. File Encryption

6.3. Disk Encryption

6.4. Database Encryption

6.5. Cloud Encryption

6.6. Communication Encryption

6.7. Others

7. Encryption Software Market Size and Forecast by End-User, 2018-2026

7.1. Key Findings

7.2. BFSI

7.3. Healthcare

7.4. Aerospace and Defense

7.5. Government and Public Utilities

7.6. Retail

7.7. Others

8. Encryption Software Market Size and Forecast by Region, 2018-2026

8.1. Key Findings

8.2. North America

8.2.1. U.S.

8.2.2. Canada

8.2.3. Mexico

8.3. Europe

8.3.1. Germany

8.3.2. UK

8.3.3. France

8.3.4. Italy

8.3.5. Rest of Europe

8.4. Asia-Pacific

8.4.1. China

8.4.2. India

8.4.3. Japan

8.4.4. Rest of Asia-Pacific

8.5. Latin America

8.5.1. Brazil

8.6. Middle East & Africa

9. Company Profiles

9.1. Microsoft Corporation

9.1.1. Overview

9.1.2. Financials

9.1.3. Product Benchmarking

9.1.4. Recent Developments

9.2. Symantec Corporation

9.2.1. Overview

9.2.2. Financials

9.2.3. Product Benchmarking

9.2.4. Recent Developments

9.3. IBM Corporation

9.3.1. Overview

9.3.2. Financials

9.3.3. Product Benchmarking

9.3.4. Recent Developments

9.4. EMC Corporation

9.4.1. Overview

9.4.2. Financials

9.4.3. Product Benchmarking

9.4.4. Recent Developments

9.5. Cisco Systems, Inc.

9.5.1. Overview

9.5.2. Financials

9.5.3. Product Benchmarking

9.5.4. Recent Developments

9.6. Intel Security

9.6.1. Overview

9.6.2. Financials

9.6.3. Product Benchmarking

9.6.4. Recent Developments

9.7. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd.

9.7.1. Overview

9.7.2. Financials

9.7.3. Product Benchmarking

9.7.4. Recent Developments

9.8. Oracle Corporation

9.8.1. Overview

9.8.2. Financials

9.8.3. Product Benchmarking

9.8.4. Recent Developments

9.9. Trend Micro, Inc.

9.9.1. Overview

9.9.2. Financials

9.9.3. Product Benchmarking

9.9.4. Recent Developments

9.10. Sophos Group PLC

9.10.1. Overview

9.10.2. Financials

9.10.3. Product Benchmarking

9.10.4. Recent Developments

