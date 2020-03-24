EMS and ODM (EMS & ODM) Market Size, Industry Types, Technology Analysis with Top Manufacturers Foxconn, Quanta, Pegtron, Flextronics, Compal

The EMS and ODM (EMS & ODM) market is segmented based on component, platform, industry vertical, and geography. On the basis of component, the market is divided Size, Share, Trend and Growth. The high designing and manufacturing cost of this technology restrains the market growth.

Electronics manufacturing services (EMS) is a term used for companies that test, manufacture, distribute, and provide return/repair services for electronic components and assemblies for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs).

The concept is also referred to as electronics contract manufacturing (ECM).

An original design manufacturer (ODM) is a company that designs and manufactures a product as specified and eventually rebranded by another firm for sale. Such companies allow the firm that owns or licenses the brand to produce products (either as a supplement or solely) without having to engage in the organization or running of a factory. ODMs have grown in size in recent years and as of 2015 many have the scale to handle production for in-house the products that are branded by the buying firm. This is in contrast to a contract manufacturer (CM)

Market Segment by Manufacturers:

• Foxconn

• Quanta

• Pegtron

• Flextronics

• Compal

• Wistron

• Jabil

• …

Market Segment by Type, covers:

• EMS

• ODM

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:

• Computers

• Consumer Devices

• Servers and Storage

• Networking

• Emerging

• Others

There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the global EMS and ODM (EMS & ODM) market.

Chapter 1: Describe EMS and ODM (EMS & ODM) Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force.

Chapter 2: Analyze the top manufacturers of EMS and ODM (EMS & ODM), with sales, revenue, and price of EMS and ODM (EMS & ODM), in 2015 and 2017.

Chapter 3: Display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2015 and 2017.

Chapter 4: Show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of EMS and ODM (EMS & ODM), for each region, from 2011 to 2017.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9: Analyze and talked about the key regions, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions.

Chapter 10 and 11: Show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2011 to 2017.

Chapter 12: In Chapter Eleven EMS and ODM (EMS & ODM) market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2017 to 2022.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15: Describe EMS and ODM (EMS & ODM) sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, appendix and data source.

