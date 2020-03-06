Employee Monitoring Solution Market : Historical, Current and Projected Market Size, Competitive landscape & Forecast By 2027

“The global employee monitoring solution market was valued US$ 724.81 Mn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ 1,322.42 Mn by 2027 with a CAGR growth rate of 7.1% in the forecast period from 2020 to 2027.”

The global employee monitoring solution market is heavily fragmented due to the presence of a significant number of companies operating in the market. Furthermore, the strong presence of regional market players with limited geographic focus and notable customer based within the local market has further boosted the overall competitiveness existing in the market. Presently, a significant number of market players operating in the global employee monitoring solution market that offers numerous subscription-based employee monitoring solutions to different industry verticals. However, the market does include a selected number of players with a considerable globally leading customer base and strong brand recognition at the global level. The Middle East & Africa employee monitoring solution market is expeted to witness an CAGR growth rate of 7.5% from 2020 to 2027.

Global Employee Monitoring Solution Market – Company Profiles

Awareness Technologies Inc.

Birch Grove Software, Inc.

EfficientLab, LLC

FairTrak

iMonitor Software, Inc.

Netsoft Holdings, LLC (Hubstaff)

Atom Security Inc. (StaffCop)

SentryPC

Teramind, Inc.

Veriato. Inc.

Versatile benefits offered by employee monitoring solution

Employee monitoring solutions empower enterprises to track employees and gather other information to drive productivity and ensure security. The employee monitoring solutions provide various features such as activity analysis, smart rules and alerts, live views, monitoring keystroke logging, and file transfer tracking, among others. In the current market scenario, customers are becoming price-sensitive and are the focus on the timely delivery of products and services.

Thus, to improve productivity and gain better visibility of the organization, companies are adopting employee monitoring solutions. Also, effective employee monitoring provides the employee the access to a more flexible working environment. Also, the employee monitoring solutions enables the managers to give the employees with effective feedback, as the manager can provide real tangible examples and area of improvement. Thus, driving the growth of the employee monitoring solution market during the coming years.

Mitigation of inside threats and prevention of enterprise resource exploitation

Employee monitoring solutions are also used as a surveillance tool by organizations to track- employee email, phone activity, browsing history, and time spent on social media, overall internet activity, and remote device access. Companies related to BFSI, IT, and telecom, the Government sector are more exposed to the risk of insider attacks as they handle sensitive data such as trade secrets, IP, customer and employee data, and more. The financial services industry has the highest exposure to a cyber-breach and insider misuse, followed by the consumer, retail and wholesale, consumer, retail and wholesale, and power and utilities. Thus organizations adopt employee monitoring solutions to gain early signs of insider threats and avoid the data leaks. Thus, developing technologies offer promise in recovering waste heat more efficiently rather than traditional.

