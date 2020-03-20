EMI Shielding Materials Market Growth Factors, Regional Analysis, Applications, & Manufacturers and Forecasts

The global EMI Shielding Materials market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2018 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029. In this EMI Shielding Materials market study, the following years are considered to predict the market footprint:
- History Year: 2014 – 2018
- Base Year: 2018
- Estimated Year: 2019
- Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025
The business intelligence study of the EMI Shielding Materials market covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). In a bid to recognize the growth prospects in the EMI Shielding Materials market, the market study has been geographically fragmented into important regions that are progressing faster than the overall market. Each segment of the EMI Shielding Materials market has been individually analyzed on the basis of pricing, distribution, and demand prospect for the Global region.
segmented as follows:
Global EMI Shielding Materials Market: by Material
- Conductive Coatings
- Metals
- Conductive Plastics
- Laminates
- Others
Global EMI Shielding Materials Market: by Application
- Automotive
- Defense
- Electronics
- Telecommunications
- Aerospace
- Medical
Global EMI Shielding Materials Market: by Region/ Sub-region
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Rest of Latin America
- Europe
- Germany
- U.K.
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- Russia & CIS
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- ASEAN
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Middle East & Africa (MEA)
- GCC
- South Africa
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Key Takeaways
- EMI shielding materials are used in a wide range of applications such as automotive, electronics, defense, telecommunications, aerospace, and medical. These provide a coating around the integrated chips to prevent them from being affected by electromagnetic frequencies caused by other devices. Electromagnetic frequencies can also be harmful to human beings.
- In terms of material, the conductive coatings segment dominated the EMI shielding materials market in 2017
- Based on application, the demand for EMI shielding materials in the defense segment was similar to that of the electronics segment in 2017. Over the last few years, the demand for EMI shielding materials has been rising significantly in the defense segment due to innovation and development of new technologies and devices.
- Asia Pacific was a lucrative market for EMI shielding materials in 2017, due to the prevalence of a high number of manufacturing facilities in major economies such as China, Japan, and India
- The cost of EMI shielding materials varies considerably dependent upon the material such as conductive coatings, conductive plastics, laminates, and others
Each market player encompassed in the EMI Shielding Materials market study is assessed according to its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and business tactics. In addition, the EMI Shielding Materials market study scrutinizes the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats (SWOT) analysis.
