Emerging Non-Volatile Memory Market Outline Analysis 2019-2025

The global Emerging Non-Volatile Memory market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2019 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029.

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2029

The business intelligence study of the Emerging Non-Volatile Memory market covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). In a bid to recognize the growth prospects in the Emerging Non-Volatile Memory market, the market study has been geographically fragmented into important regions that are progressing faster than the overall market. Each segment of the Emerging Non-Volatile Memory market has been individually analyzed on the basis of pricing, distribution, and demand prospect for the Global regions.

Each market player encompassed in the Emerging Non-Volatile Memory market study is assessed according to its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and business tactics. In addition, the Emerging Non-Volatile Memory market study scrutinizes the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats (SWOT) analysis.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. (South Korea)

Toshiba Corp. (Japan)

Micron Technology, Inc. (U.S.)

SK Hynix, Inc. (South Korea)

Western Digital Corp. (U.S.)

Adesto Technologies Corp. (U.S.)

Intel Corporation. (U.S.)

Microchip Technology, Inc. (U.S.)

Fujitsu Ltd. (Japan)

Everspin Technologies, Inc. (U.S.)

Viking Technologes Ltd. (U.S.)

Crossbar Inc. (U.S.)

Nantero Inc. (U.S.)

Kilopass Technology Inc. (U.S.)

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

3D NAND

Magnetoresistive Random Access Memory (MRAM)

Spin-Transfer Torque Random Access Memory (STT-RAM)

Ferroelectric RAM (FRAM)

Resistive Random Access Memory (RERAM)

3D Xpoint

Nano RAM

Others

Segment by Application

Military & Aerospace

Industrial

Telecommunication

Energy & Power

Healthcare

Agricultural

Retail



