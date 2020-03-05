Emergency Location Transmitter Market Analysis and Global Outlook 2020 to 2026, by Manufacturers, by Type, by Application and Regions

Emergency Location Transmitter Market – Growth, Trends, And Forecast (2019 – 2024) ,This report presents an in-depth assessment of the Emergency Location Transmitter including enabling technologies, key trends, market drivers, challenges, standardization, regulatory landscape, deployment models, operator case studies, opportunities, future roadmap, value chain, ecosystem player profiles and strategies. The report also presents forecasts for Emergency Location Transmitter investments from 2019 till 2024.

Market Overview

The market for emergency location transmitters is expected to register a CAGR of 4.79% over the forecast year (2019 – 2024).

– During the time of an emergency, emergency location transmitting devices can be activated so that the search and rescue teams can come for help. Increasing aviation/maritime disasters and ease of locating the source are driving the emergency location transmitter market.

– During major incidents such as the Iran Aseman Airlines ATR 72-212 crash in 2018, the Saratov Airlines Antonov An148 crash in 2018, the crash of EgyptAir Flight 804’s in 2016, and the disappearance of Malaysian Airlines MH370 in 2014, search and rescue operations teams were able to find the geographical locations of the crash sites with the help of ELT devices.

– The increasing maritime/aviation accidents across the world and increased adoption of this technology by adventure enthusiasts while trekking or skiing are driving the market forward.

– On the other hand, penalties for false activations, issues of unregistered products, and strict government regulations and guidelines on the standards to be followed by the devices may challenge the market growth.

Competitive Landscape :

The emergency location transmitter market appears to be highly competitive with the presence of many players. The market is moderately concentrated with the major players adopting strategies like product innovation and mergers and acquisitions. The major players in the market are HR Smith, ACR Electronics, Inc., McMurdo, AVI Survival Products among others.

– February 2018 – ARTEX, an ACR Electronic Inc. brand, introduced the world’s only 406 MHz approved transport-grade alkaline battery-powered Emergency Locator Transmitter (ELT). It provides significant benefits and savings in the cost of ownership through reduced, acquisition, installation, and maintenance.

Important Features that are under Offering and Key Highlights of the Reports:

– Detailed overview of Market

– Changing market dynamics of the industry

– In-depth market segmentation by Type, Application etc

– Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value

– Recent industry trends and developments

– Competitive landscape of Market

– Strategies of key players and product offerings

– Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth

The research includes historic data from 2015 to 2020 and forecasts until 2025 which makes the reports an invaluable resource for industry executives, marketing, sales and product managers, consultants, analysts, and other people looking for key industry data in readily accessible documents with clearly presented tables and graphs.

