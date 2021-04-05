Emergency Escape Breathing Device Market Report: Global Size, Share, Trends and Forecast to 2020-25

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Emergency Escape Breathing Device Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025”, the global emergency escape breathing device market grew at a CAGR of around 11% during 2014-2019. Emergency escape breathing devices (EEBDs) are self-contained air apparatus that are used while evacuating from unbreathable, poorly oxygenated and highly toxic environments. These devices include cylinders, hood and facepieces, clear windows, and pressure indicators. As they are lightweight, compact and easy to use, they are widely used in the marine, and oil and gas sectors around the world.

Request Free Sample Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/emergency-escape-breathing-device-market/requestsample

The increasing utilization of advanced safety systems in hospitals, labs and various industries represents one of the key factors driving the emergency escape breathing device market growth across the globe. Moreover, the rising adoption of safety measures on ships, owing to increasing concerns about the installation of safety equipment, safety compliance, and proper training to the officials and crew members, is further propelling the market growth. Besides this, rapid technological advancements, coupled with the introduction of innovations in the existing products by the manufacturers, is expected to create a positive outlook for the market. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global emergency escape breathing device market size to continue its double digit growth during 2020-2025.

Market Breakup by End-User:

Marine Sector

Marine Sector Breakup by Vessel Type Middle Vessels Small Vessels Large Vessels

Very Large Vessels

Oil and Gas Sector

Others

Market Breakup by Product Type:

Air Supplying Breathing Apparatus

Air Purifying Breathing Apparatus

Ask Analyst and Download Full Report with List of Figure: https://www.imarcgroup.com/emergency-escape-breathing-device-market

Other Report by IMARC Group:

Abrasives Market Research Report 2020-2025

Medical Tourism Market Research Report 2020-2025

High Density Polyethylene Market Research Report 2020-2025

Food Packaging Companies Report 2020-2025

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Contact US

IMARC Group

Email: [email protected]

Tel No:(D) +91 120 433 0800 | www.imarcgroup.com

Americas:- +1 631 791 1145 | Africa and Europe :- +44-702-409-7331 | Asia: +91-120-433-0800, +91-120-433-0800