Emergency and Incident Management Market 2020 By Technology, Industry Update, Region, Leading Players-Lockheed Martin, Motorola Solution, Rockwell Collins, Siemens AG, Intergraph, IBM, NEC, Hexagon, Esri, NC4, Intermedix, Eccentex, Response

Emergency and incident management plays a vital role in securing the society. Several countries have dedicated departments that work towards implementing proper emergency and incident solutions. Many enterprises and organizations have also started implementing emergency response solutions in their premises in order to mitigate the risks.

Increasing incidents pf terrorist and biohazardous attacks, and unpredictable natural disasters due to ever changing climatic conditions, and stringent government regulations and norms are expected to drive the market.

The telecom and IT industry vertical is expected to be fastest growing, as it is considered as an important element in the economic and social growth of a country. The loss of data and valuable information can severely hamper the operations of the telecom companies. Thus, there is a huge need to protect such data and information.

United States is expected to have the largest market share and dominate the incident and emergency management market from 2019 to 2025, due to the presence of major incident and emergency management solution vendors and Managed Security Service Providers (MSSPs).

COMPANY PROFILES are primarily based on public domain information including company:

• Honeywell International

• Lockheed Martin

• Motorola Solution

• Rockwell Collins

• Siemens AG

• Iridium Communication

• Guardly

• Environmental System Research Institute

• Intergraph

• IBM

• NEC

• Hexagon

• Esri

• NC4

• Intermedix

• Eccentex

• Response

• Haystax Technology

• Alert Technologies

• ….

Geographically, the report takes stock of the potential of Emergency and Incident Management market in the regions of North America including the U.S. and Canada, Latin America including Mexico, Brazil, and Argentina, Europe including the U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and Nordic, Asia Pacific except Japan (APEJ) including India, China, Thailand, Malaysia, Singapore, and Australia, and the Middle East and Africa including Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), South Africa, Israel, and Nigeria.

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

• First Responder

• Satellite Phone

• Vehicle Ready Gateway

• Emergency Response Radar

Market segment by Application, split into

• BFSI

• Energy and Utility

• Healthcare and Life Sciences

• Government and Defense

• Aviation

• Hospitality

• Transport and Logistics

• Telecom and IT

• Others

Emergency and Incident Management Market

