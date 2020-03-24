Emergency Air Medical Transport Market Overview 2019: Global Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2025

Market Analysis Research Report on “Global Emergency Air Medical Transport Market” has been added to orbis research database.

The Global Emergency Air Medical Transport Market status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Emergency Air Medical Transport development in United States, Europe and China.

Emergency Air Medical Transport is a comprehensive term covering the use of air transportation, airplane or helicopter, to move patients to and from healthcare facilities and accident scenes. Personnel provide comprehensive prehospital and emergency and critical care to all types of patients during aeromedical evacuation or rescue operations aboard helicopter and propeller aircraft or jet aircraft.

In 2018, the global Emergency Air Medical Transport market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

The key players covered in this study

Air Methods

Air Medical Group Holdings

PHI

Metro Aviation

Rega

DRF

ADAC Service GmbH

Royal Flying Doctor Service

REVA Air Ambulance

AMR

FAI

Capital Air Ambulance

Native American Air Ambulance

Lifeguard Ambulance

MED FLIGHT

Scandinavian AirAmbulance

Airmed International

Yorkshire Air Ambulance

JAIC

Deer Jet

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Rotary Wing

Fixed Wing

Market segment by Application, split into

Aid Applications

Transport Applications

Doctor’s Attendance Application

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Emergency Air Medical Transport status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Emergency Air Medical Transport development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

