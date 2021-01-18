Embolization Particle Market Recent Developments, Scope, Growth Trends, Future Scope to 2027 – Boston Scientific, Cook, Merit, Sirtex, BTG, Edwards, St. Jude, Terumo

Sameer Joshi

Pune, Feb 27,2020 – Embolization is a procedure that uses particles, such as tiny gelatin sponges or beads, to block a blood vessel. Embolization may be used to stop bleeding or to block the flow of blood to a tumor or abnormal area of tissue. This process is used to treat several types of cancerous tumors, hemorrhages, along with the management of malignant hypertension caused by renal failure.

Rising incidences of cancer across the globe is the major factor driving the market growth. Furthermore, new product launch will offer lucrative opportunities in the market. For instance, Sirtex introduced SIR-Spheres Y-90 resin microspheres used in Selective Internal Radiation Therapy (SIRT) for liver tumors. However, stringent regulations for embolization particle approvals may impede the market growth.

The Global Embolization Particle Market is segmented on the basis of product type, application and end user. On the basis of product type, market can be classified as radioembolization spheres, microspheres, drug eluting beads, pva particles & gel foam particles and other particles. Based on application the market is segmented into peripheral vascular disease, neurology, oncology, urology, others. On the basis of end-users the market is segmented into hospitals, specialty clinics and ambulatory surgical centers among others.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global Embolization Particle Market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The Embolization Particle Market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting Embolization Particle Market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trends. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the Embolization Particle Market in these regions.

