Embolization Coils Market s expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period 2020 – 2025

The global embolization coils market accounted to US$ 784.60 Mn in 2017 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period 2020 – 2025, to account to US$ 1,131.24 Mn by 2025.

Asia-Pacific is the fastest growing geographic market and it is anticipated to be the third largest revenue contributor throughout the forecast period. Asia is well known across the world for the dynamic market nature and robust growth capabilities. The region has a rising prevalence of the brain stroke, coronary diseases and others. Also, the region is investing more on the development of the healthcare industry.

To Remain ‘Ahead’ Of Your Competitors, Request for a Sample [email protected] https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPHE100001434/

Company Profiles

Terumo Corporation

Medtronic

Boston Scientific Corporation

Stryker

DePuy Synthes

Cook

Endoshape, Inc

Balth USA LLC

Penumbra, Inc

Three Rivers Medical, Inc.

Rise in the Prevalence Of The Cardiac Aneurysm

Cardiovascular diseases (CVDs) are the disorders of the heart and blood vessels and include cerebrovascular disease, coronary heart disease, rheumatic heart disease and other conditions. The cardiac aneurysm is majorly caused due to the blockages in the aortic artery, the disease is categorized in two diseases according to the site of blockages. The rise in the prevalence of the cardiac aneurysm is growing across the world. For instance, as per the Society for Vascular Surgery (SVS) it is stated that every year in US 2 million people are diagnosed with an abdominal aortic aneurysm. It is also stated that a rupture abdominal aortic aneurysm is the 15th leading cause of death in the country. It is most commonly seen in the people older than 55 years of age.

Growth Opportunities Due to Interventional Radiology

The current trend for the endovascular treatments or the embolization coils are the interventional radiology. The treatment is minimally invasive procedure and is done under the guidance of X-rays. The advantages of the interventional radiology has proven itself to the best treatment option for the control of the extensive blood flow. The interventional radiology is also helpful in the field of gynecology during the cesarean section procedures where the extensive blood is experienced by the patients. The rise in the prevalence for the liver and kidney cancer has contributed extensively to the need of the treatment. The rise in the geriatric population which is highly affected by the endovascular disease, brain stroke, heart stroke and chronic disease are adding up the growth for the market. Therefore, interventional radiology is highly preferred for the geriatric population to treat the diseases as it is minimally invasive procedure.

Type Insights

The global embolization coils market by type was led by pushable coils segment. In 2017, the pushable coils segment held a largest market share of 51.3% of the embolization coils market, by type. The detachable coils segment is expected to dominate the market in 2025 owing to its advantage of placing it with the single click mechanical detachment handle technology. In addition to larger share, the segment is anticipated to witness the fastest growth rate during the forecast period, 2020 to 2025.

For In-Depth Competitive Analysis, Buy Now @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPHE100001434/

Reasons to Buy:

Save and reduce time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the growth, size, leading players and segments in the embolization coils market.

Highlights key business priorities in order to assist companies to realign their business strategies.

The key findings and recommendations highlight crucial progressive industry trends in the global embolization coils market, thereby allowing players across the value chain to develop effective long-term strategies.

Develop/modify business expansion plans by using substantial growth offering developed and emerging markets.

Scrutinize in-depth global market trends and outlook coupled with the factors driving the market, as well as those hindering it.

Enhance the decision-making process by understanding the strategies that underpin security interest with respect to client products, segmentation, pricing and distribution.

Contact Us

Contact Person: Sameer Joshi

Phone: +1-646-491-9876

Email Id: [email protected]

About The Insight Partners:

The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We specialize in industries such as Semiconductor and Electronics, Aerospace and Defense, Automotive and Transportation, Biotechnology, Healthcare IT, Manufacturing and Construction, Medical Device, Technology, Media and Telecommunications, Chemicals and Materials.