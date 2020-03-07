Email Market Price Analysis 2019-2026

In this report, the global Email market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is projected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% during the period 2019 to 2025.

Companies Mentioned in the Report

Company profile of the key players profiled in the global email marketing industry specifically covers provides company details (HQ, Foundation Year, Employee Strength), market presence of the company by segment., strategy of the company for the growth in the competitive market, revenue and operating profits and SWOT analysis.

Key players operating the global email marketing industry companies profiled are Alchemy Worx Ltd., Adestra Ltd, GetResponse, VerticalResponse, Inc., dotmailer Ltd, Forfront Ltd., BlueHornet Inc., Constant Contact, Inc., BlueTie Inc., Drip, Inc., Microsoft Corporation, International Business Machines Corporation (IBM), The Rocket Science Group, LLC (mailChimp), iContact Corporation, Salesforce Inc., Zoho Corporation Pvt. Ltd., Campaign Monitor, Natexo Group, Epsilon, Responsys Inc (Oracle Corporation) and Salesforce Inc.

The global market for email marketing is segmented as below:

By Component

Software/Application White Label Software Third-party Standard Web-based Application

Services Integration and Installation Support and Maintenance



By Type

Traditional

Automated

By Enterprise

Small and medium Enterprise

Large Enterprise

By End-use Industry

Retail/E-Commerce

IT & Telecom

Travel & Leisure

Print/Publishing

BFSI

Others

By Geography

North America The U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe The U.K Germany France Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC) India Japan China Australia Rest of APAC

Middle East and Africa (MEA) UAE South Africa Saudi Arabia Rest of MEA

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America



