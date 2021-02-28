Email Encryption Market 2020 Global Industry Size, Trends, Growth Factors, Revenue, Segmentation, Key Players and Forecast to 2025

The Global Email Encryption Market was valued to be more than USD xx million in 2017, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 19.7% by 2025. Increasing use of emails across corporates as well as for personal use is driving the demand for global email encryption market.

Some of the key players operating in this market include BAE systems, Cisco Systems, Inc., Micro Focus, Sophos, Symantech, Zoho Corporation, Barracuda Networks, Inc., R Mail, ProtonMail, and CounterMail, among others.

Emails can contain sensitive information, such as someone’s personal data or an organization’s classifies information. These, if not protected, can be accessed by unwanted or unidentified sources, which can further cause harm to the person or organization.

Email encryption helps protect emails from unwanted access, spyware, malware, viruses, and such. These solutions also prevent data theft and loss. These features help boost the market growth for email encryption. North America is expected to dominate the Email Encryption market, owing to early adoption of emerging technologies in the region. Global Email Encryption Market is spread across 121 pages

* Global, Regional, Country, Type, and Deployment Mode Market Size and Forecast from 2014-2025

* Detailed market dynamics, industry outlook with market specific PEST, Value Chain, Supply Chain, and SWOT Analysis to better understand the market and build strategies

* Identification of key companies that can influence this market on a global and regional scale

* Expert interviews and their insights on market shift, current and future outlook and factors impacting vendors short term and long term strategies

* Detailed insights on emerging regions, Type, Deployment Mode, and competitive landscape with qualitative and quantitative information and facts Target Audience:

* Email Encryption providers

* Research and consulting firms

* Government and research organizations

Research Methodology: The market is derived through extensive use of secondary, primary, in-house research followed by expert validation and third party perspective like analyst report of investment banks. The secondary research forms the base of our study where we conducted extensive data mining, referring to verified data sources such as white papers government and regulatory published materials, technical journals, trade magazines, and paid data sources. For forecasting, regional demand & supply factor, investment, market dynamics including technical scenario, consumer behavior, and end use industry trends and dynamics , capacity production, spending were taken into consideration.

We have assigned weights to these parameters and quantified their market impacts using the weighted average analysis to derive the expected market growth rate.