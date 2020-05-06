Eli Roth is directing a film adaptation of Borderlands

Director Eli Roth has signed to a film adaptation of the game Borderlands Gearbox, joined Chernobyl writers Craig Mazin and producers Avi and Ari Arad. Roth offered little detail about the project, which has been in the works since 2015. He celebrated the news by tweeting a picture of his face was cut to one shirtless Borderlands’ muscular ‘psycho’ bandit.

In a press release reported by Deadline, Roth said he hopes to “bring [his] own energy, ideas and vision into the wild, fun, and endlessly creative world of the game.” President of Lionsgate Motion Picture Group Nathan Kahane explained that “with the vision of Eli and scenarios Craig, we believe we have cracked the code to bring the world of anarchist Borderlands to the big screen in a big way that will be fresh, exciting and cinematic events to movie goers and fans of the game.” Gearbox founder Randy Pitchford is also an executive producer on the film, and Roth calls himself and others in the gearbox “very supportive of my ideas.”

Quote seems aimed promising that Borderlands film will be recognizable directed by Roth – known horror ultra-violent as Hostel or The Green Inferno and his role in Quentin Tarantino’s Inglourious Basterds – but also tonally consistent with Borderlands, a bloody but colorful and shooter series silly ,

Borderlands is set in apocalyptic world ruled by cruel and cosplayers company Mad Max. Beyond that, a film adaptation could be about almost anything. I’m a fan of the series, but hardly remember the plot of the original game: You are an adventurous hunt for some kind of alien treasure called the Vault, people want to kill you, and the rest is mostly a blur. Smaller search and then remembered a strange game, though, and the creator has a knack for designing the characters live. While the main trilogy is endless shootouts and looting, adventure game point-and-click proven you can explore other aspects of the world – or perhaps Roth just really wanted to persecute some hunters vault with an ax blow.