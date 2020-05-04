Elevators And Escalators Market 2019 Development Status and Future Statistics by 2025

Global escalators and elevators market is expected to witness strong growth over the period owing to increase in the geriatric population, rising urbanization, and the increasing number of high-rise residential and commercial buildings across the world. Rapidly increasing architectural and construction activities are expected to grow the escalators and elevators market. Also, increasing government investment for the development of a smart city is one of the major driving factors leading the demand for elevators and escalators in the forthcoming years.

Moreover, increasing consumer spending in constructing technically-advanced and intelligent structures, facilitating high comfort & safety features is propelling the sales volume of this market. The intuitive technologies integrated into the elevators such as connectivity and smart grouping reduces the waiting & traveling time. It also offers enhanced security, energy efficiency, and alerts related to repair schedules thus, increasing their demand in smart buildings. Furthermore, with the growing need, the key market players have concentrated on improving the efficiency of escalators and elevators accompanied with the aim of creating a clean, green and sustainable environment, thereby commencing a new market trend.

The elevators segment is projected to hold the major market share type in the elevators & escalators market over the coming years owing to its wide usage across industries. The elevator segment is further divided into various types of elevators such as passenger, freight, incline, and double deck elevators. The passenger elevators segment is projected to be the fastest growing elevator type due to the increasing demand for residential and commercial spaces. These are demanded by various industries as they offer comfort and easy movement of people and goods between various floors of a building. The increased spending on hotels, office buildings, warehouses and data centers for maintenance and modernization have supported the growth of the market.

Global Elevators and Escalators Market by region can be sub-divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The Asia Pacific elevator market is expected to be the fastest growing region which is driven by factors such as rapid urbanization, demographic changes, increasing demand for skyscrapers etc. Moreover, developing countries such as China dominates the elevator market followed by India and Japan.

Although this region forms the major chunk of the elevator market, the demand for elevators is expected to increase globally during the forecast period owing to the construction of high rise buildings in the coming years. Furthermore, the region is expected to witness a substantial rise in the construction sector, which can be attributed to increasing private and public infrastructural development projects over the coming years.

Key players in the escalators and elevators market include Canny Elevators, Fujitec Co. Ltd, Hyundai, Johnson Lifts, Kleenmann Group, KONE Corporation, Hitachi, Mitsbushi, Otis Elevator Company, Schindler Holding Limited, Sigma, ThyssenKrupp Elevator AG, and Toshiba. The market is consolidated due to the dominance of few strong players. Acquisitions, mergers, and new product developments are key strategies used by key participants to improve their competitiveness and to cater customer bases in the global market.

