Electrophysiology Industry 2020 Global Market Size, Growth, Segments, Business Overview, Top Companies and Forecast by 2026

The Global Electrophysiology Market 2020-2026 Industry growing prevalence of cardiac arrhythmias, as well as the significant advancement in the EP technologies, is fueling the market growth globally. However, the substantial cost of investment for electrophysiology devices is one of the major factors expected to hamper the growth of the global market. Electrophysiology is the branch of physiology that studies the electrical properties of biological cells and tissues. Electrophysiology study helps in the assessment of electrical impulses of the heart and to evaluate abnormal heartbeats.

The key players profiled in the market St. Jude Medical, Inc., Biosense Webster, Inc., Boston Scientific Corporation, GE Healthcare, Siemens AG, Medtronic plc., Koninklijke Philips N.V., Biotronik SE & Co.KG, Microport Scientific Corporation, Abbott Laboratories.

The global electrophysiology market is primarily segmented based on different product type, application, and regions. On the basis of product type, the electrophysiology industry is segmented into EP ablation catheters, EP laboratory devices, EP diagnostic catheters, and access devices. The applications covered in the study include atrial flutter, Wolff-Parkinson-White Syndrome (WPW), atrioventricular nodal reentry tachycardia (AVNRT), and others. Region-wise, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and MEA.

On the basis of product type, the market is split into:

EP Ablation Catheters

EP Laboratory Devices

EP Diagnostic Catheters

Access Devices

Others.

On the basis of application, the market is split into:

Atrial Fibrillation (AF)

Atrial Flutter

Wolff-Parkinson-White Syndrome (WPW)

Atrioventricular Nodal Reentry Tachycardia (AVNRT)

Other Applications.

Target Audience:

Electrophysiology Devices Manufacturers

Traders, Importers, and Exporters

Raw Material Suppliers and Distributors

Research and Consulting Firms

Government and Research Organizations

Associations and Industry Bodies.

Research Methodology

The market is derived through extensive use of secondary, primary, in-house research followed by expert validation and third party perspective, such as, analyst reports of investment banks. The secondary research is the primary base of our study wherein we conducted extensive data mining, referring to verified data sources, such as, white papers, government and regulatory published articles, technical journals, trade magazines, and paid data sources.

Forecasting, regional demand & supply factors, recent investments, market dynamics including technical growth scenario, consumer behavior, and end-use trends and dynamics, and production capacity were taken into consideration. Different weightages have been assigned to these parameters and quantified their market impacts using the weighted average analysis to derive the market growth rate.

The market estimates and forecasts have been verified through exhaustive primary research with the Key Industry Participants (KIPs), which typically include:

Manufacturers

Suppliers

Distributors

Government Body & Associations

Research Institutes.

Table Of Content

1. Introduction

2. Research Methodology

3. Executive Summary

4. Global Electrophysiology Market Overview

5. Global Electrophysiology Market, by Product Type

6. Global Electrophysiology Market, by Application

7. Global Electrophysiology Market, by Region

8. Competitive Landscape

9. Company Profiles

10. Key Insights.

