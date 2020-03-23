Electrophysiology Devices And Equipment Industry Growth Analysis By Hospitals, Diagnostic Centers and Clinics Till 2023

TheBusinessResearchCompany’s Electrophysiology Devices And Equipment Market covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market.

The electrophysiology devices and equipment market consists of sales of electrophysiology devices and equipment and related services. Electrophysiology devices and equipment are used in the diagnosis and treatment of heart rhythm disorders through electrical activity. The market is segmented by product type into electrophysiology ablation catheters, electrophysiology diagnostic catheters and electrophysiology lab systems.

Increase in prevalence rate of cardiovascular diseases (CVD) forms one of the major driver for the industries operating in electrophysiology devices and equipment industry. CVD cases remains the leading cause of death across globe, which increases the demand for a quick and effective treatment of the disease, thus increasing the demand for electrophysiology devices. According to the data released by American Heart Association (AHA) in 2019, at least 48% of all the adults in the USA have some form of cardiovascular disease.

Electrophysiology Devices And Equipment Market Segmentation

By Product Type:

1. Electrophysiology Ablation Catheters

2. Electrophysiology Diagnostic Catheters

3. Electrophysiology Lab Systems

By Monitoring Device Type:

1. Electrocardiograph (ECG)

2. Electroencephalograph (EEG)

3. Electrocorticograph (ECoG)

4. Electromyograph (EMG)

5. Electroretinograph (ERG)

6. Electrooculograph (EOG)

7. Holter Monitoring Devices

8. X-Ray Systems

9. Imaging and 3D Mapping Systems

10. Diagnostic Electrophysiology Catheters

By Indication Analysis:

1. Atrioventricular Nodal Reentry Tachycardia (AVNRT)

2. Wolff-Parkinson-White Syndrome (WPW)

3. Atrial Flutter

4. Atrial Fibrillation

By End-Users:

1. Hospitals

2. Diagnostic centers

3. Clinics

In order to increase the profit margins and sales, the companies operating in the Electrophysiology (EP) devices and equipment industry are coming up with new technologies aimed towards improving EP mapping and localization technology.

Some of the major key players involved in the Electrophysiology Devices And Equipment market are

St. Jude Medical

Boston Scientific Corporation

Abbott Laboratories

GE Healthcare

Philips Healthcare

