ELECTRONIC PASSPORTS MARKET 2020 DYNAMICS AND GROWTH INDUCING FACTORS | ENTRUST DATACARD CORPORATION, HID GLOBAL CORPORATION, INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG, SAFRAN, EASTCOMPEACE TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD, CARDLOGIX CORPORATION.

A comprehensive Study accomplished by DBMR, on both global and regional sales of Global Electronic Passports Market which provides a better understanding of the present market Size, landscape, Development, status and Growth Opportunities during 2020 to 2027. Global Electronic Passports Market key players Involved in the study are

Gemalto NV,

Mühlbauer Group,

Entrust Datacard Corporation,

HID Global Corporation,

Infineon Technologies AG,

Electronic passports market is expected to reach USD 112.51 billion by 2027 witnessing market growth at a rate of 22.8% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027.

Global Electronic Passports Market Dynamics:

Global Electronic Passports Market Segmentation:

By Technology (Radio Frequency Identification (RFID), Biometrics),

Application (Business Travel, Leisure Travel),

Security (Basic Access Control (BAC), Password Authenticated Connection Establishment (PACE), Supplemental Access Control (SAC), Extended Access Control (EAC)),

Type (Ordinary E-passport, Service and Diplomatic E-Passport), Component (Software, Hardware, Services), End-User (Adult, Child),

By Geography North America South America Europe Asia-Pacific Middle East and Africa



Top Players: Safran, Eastcompeace Technology Co., Ltd, CardLogix Corporation., 4G Identity Solutions, Atlantic Zeiser GmbH, PrimeKey, MULTOS, M2SYS Technology, among other

Chapter One Global Electronic Passports Market Overview

Overview and Scope of global Electronic Passports Market

Sales and Growth Comparison of global Electronic Passports Market

Global Electronic Passports Market Sales Market Share

Global Electronic Passports Market by product segments

Global Electronic Passports Market by Regions

Chapter Two Global Electronic Passports Market segments

Global Electronic Passports Market Competition by Players

Global Electronic Passports and Revenue by Type

Global Electronic Passports and Revenue by applicants

Chapter Three Global Electronic Passports Market marketing channel

Direct Marketing

Marketing channel trend and development

Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders

Global Electronic Passports Market Regional Segmentation

North America (the United States, Mexico, and Canada)

Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt)

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze Global Electronic Passports market Competitive Analysis, Status, Future Forecast, Growth Opportunities, Key Market and Key Players.

To present the Electronic Passports development in United States, Europe and China.

To Strategically Profile the Key Players and Comprehensively Analyze their Development Plan and Strategies.

To Define, Describe and Forecast the Market By Product Type, Market Investor and Key Regions.

Key questions answered in this report

What will the market size be in 2026 and what will the growth rate be

What are the key market trends?

What is driving Electronic Passports Market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in Market space?

What are the key market trends impacting the growth of the Electronic Passports Market ?

What are the key outcomes of the five forces analysis of the Electronic Passports Market?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the Electronic Passports market? Get in-depth details about factors influencing the market shares of the Americas, APAC, and EMEA?

