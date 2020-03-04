Electronic Nose Market 2019 Technology Advancements and Future Scope – Alpha MOS, E-Nose Pty Ltd., Electronic Sensor Technology Inc., Scensive Technologies Limited

The Global Electronic Nose Market research report aims to provide an unbiased and a comprehensive outlook of the Global market to the readers. Analysts have studied the key trends defining the trajectory of the market. The research report also includes an assessment of the achievements made by the players in the Electronic Nose Market so far.

The global electronic nose market is estimated to register a CAGR of 10.37% over the forecast period (2019 – 2024).

Companies covered:

Alpha MOS, E-Nose Pty Ltd., Electronic Sensor Technology Inc., Scensive Technologies Limited, OdotechÊInc., RoboScientific Ltd., Aryballe Technologies, AIRSENSE Analytics GmbH, Odometric SA, Plasmion GmbH and other for more company coverage please register for sample inquiry.

The electronic nose uses an array of chemical sensors connected to a pattern recognition system that response to odours passing over it. Different odour classification cause different responses in the sensors and these responses provide a signal pattern characteristic of a particular aroma. The composition of volatile organic compounds (VOC) evolved from the material being tested can reflect the activity and type of microorganisms present and also can be related to its quality.

Market Overview

There has been a positive impact on demand for the electronic nose technology owing to the wave of disruptive technological advances such as cloud, AI, ANN, and IoT. These developments have been dynamic and have enhanced the computing systems that are one of the significant parts for the products in the electronic nose market.

– Modern medicine faces the problem and challenge of achieving effective disease diagnoses through early detections of pathogenesis or disease conditions to facilitate the application of rapid treatments. This is done to dramatically reducing the invasiveness of diagnostic procedures.

– The Electronic nose has exciting applications in the sensorial analysis of human breath to potentially provide quick diagnosis of many diseases. In the case of pneumonia diagnosis, diseased and non-diseased patients can be discriminated with an accuracy rate as high as 91.6%. Further, the severity of asthma has been investigated by use of the e-nose in young and older patients with mild and severe asthma.

– The higher visibility of biomedical needs and new diagnostic discoveries, and the related shift in emphasis of R&D activities of commercial organizations that develop electronic noses in response to these social, economic, and profit-motivated pressures play a pivotal role for its use in medical applications. As a result, some companies that have formerly developed electronic nose technologies for diverse industrial applications have shifted a significant share of R&D programs toward biomedical applications.

Competitive Insights:

January 2018 – The assets of Odotech Inc. were acquired by Envirosuite Limited, a technology company listed on the Australian Stock Exchange. Envirosuite provides comprehensive and intuitive real-time monitoring, investigative and predictive environmental management software in the global market.

Use for Aroma and Flavor Characteristics Detection Drives the Demand

– A wide variety of industries based on specific product categories and types, such as the automobile, packaging, food & beverage, cosmetic, drug, analytical chemistry, and biomedical industries employ electronic nose for a broad and diverse range of aroma and flavor detection applications.

– One of the most potentially useful and challenging applications of electronic nose technology is classification and quality assurance of wines. Sensory and chemical properties of wine, especially color, aroma, and taste, are in part related to the total concentration and profile of flavonoids and have been critical for the demand of electronic nose in the market.

– The aroma of grains, for instance, is the primary criterion of fitness for consumption in many countries. However, the sniffing of grain lots for quality grading is potentially harmful to humans and for the food processing industries, it is an activity that must be avoided for human safety. This is due to the possible cases of inhalation of toxic or pathogenic mold spores. E-nose can also be utilized to predict the aroma classes of good, moldy, weakly, and strongly musty oats with a high degree of accuracy. These extended applications possibilities are expecetd to drive the demand in the market.

