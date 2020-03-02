Electronic Lab Notebook (ELN) Market 2019, Focuses on Top Companies, Global Industry Analysis, Recent Trends and Regional Growth Forecast 2025

Global Electronic Lab Notebook (ELN) Market Size, Trends, Competitive, Historical & Forecast Analysis, 2019-2025- Increasing Technological advancement in life science laboratories and high demand for data collection and management tools among scientists are some of the key factors driving the growth of the market.

Global Electronic Lab Notebook Market is valued at USD 528.3 Million in 2018 and expected to reach USD 753.4 Million by 2025 with the CAGR of 5.2% over the forecast period.

Scope of Global Electronic Lab Notebook Market Report–

Electronic lab notebook is a computerized electronic device which is usable for scientist, researchers and engineers. It helps these professionals in storing data of their experiments to implement their forthcoming or ultramodern experiments. Moreover, electronic lab notebook is widely getting used by researchers and scientists in laboratories, healthcare institutes, universities and pharmaceutical institutes because they use numerous terms, processes, trials, multiple efforts to make successful their experiment. Electronic lab notebook assistances to gather the whole data to make experiments and levels of it easier through enhanced management of data, reducing loss ratio of data, high accuracy level, to search and data mine. It is also easy to share the data between specialists. It is specially used in CRO’s and companies, chemical labs, testing labs and universities. Furthermore, due to its huge data storing capacity, cloud based management and privacy electronic lab notebook is being necessary in today’s world. It stores the data with highest level privacy and it is also used by these people for the high accuracy of experiments. It is not just invented for replacing the papers of laboratory it orders the data subsequently and delivers privacy. It is being the most important device in the labs and adopted worldwide among the scientists and researchers.

The electronic lab notebook market is segmented on the basis of type, application and region. On the basis of type, the market is segmented into cloud based and web based. On the basis of application, the market is segmented into CROs and universities, companies and testing labs.

The regions covered in this electronic lab notebook market report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World. On the basis of country level, market of electronic lab notebook is sub divided into U.S., Mexico, Canada, U.K., France, Germany, Italy, China, Japan, India, South East Asia, GCC, Africa, etc.

Key Players-

Global Electronic Lab Notebook Marketreport covers prominent players like, LabWare, Benchling, STARLIMS, LabCollector, OpenLab, labfolderLabii, LabArchives, LabCup, LabgurumSciCord, ArxLab and others.

Market Dynamics–

A global electronic notebook market is driven by increasing technological advancement in life science labs and high demand for data collection among scientist. Professionals who works in pharmaceutical, chemical sectors and scientist whose work is to do experiments on daily basis the demand is very high among them, with doing too many experiments the necessity is to maintain and safe secure these records and it provides high accuracy, data management and providing more security to intellectual property. In addition, increasing adoption of digitization and rising Government initiatives in research in this field are also supplementing the market growth. Furthermore, increasing adoption of electronic lab notebook in various industries such as; chemicals, pharmaceuticals, life sciences, institutional research laboratories and others is also anticipated to foster the market growth. However, manufacturers of electronic lab notebook is low because of less number of players in the market price of product is high and production of product is low it may restrain the market. On the other hand it can be the opportunity for new players and users too.

Regional Analysis –

North America is expected to capture the largest share of mobile users which defines; North America is the fastest upgrading region however it is adapting the technology so fast. Mobile, tablet, laptop, PC’s are the parent market for electronic lab notebook. As per the stats of mobile users, North America have the largest number of mobile users and the penetration percentage in only Canada is around 72% and is around 82%, United States is around 77%. However, Asia Pacific is the fastest on the rise regional market due to stability in currency, enhanced economic growth of many countries in this region like China and India, increasing government focus on digitization, laboratory infrastructure, developing economic condition, growing life sciences industry, outsourcing to CROs in this region. In addition, growing use of electronic gadgets in daily usage, increasing education levels, rising laboratory automation, and growing availability and awareness of laboratory solutions are some of the key factors responsible for highest CAGR in this region.

Market Segmentation:-

By Type:

Cloud Based

Web Based

By Application:

CROs and Universities

Companies

Testing Labs

