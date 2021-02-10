Electronic Health Record (EHR) Market by Growing Technology Trends 2027 | Key Players AdvancedMD, eClinicalWorks, McKesson

An electronic health record (EHR), is the schematized group of health information on patient data in a digital layout. These records can be shared across different health care settings. EHR includes a wide range of data, such as demographics, medical history of patient, medication & allergies, immunization status, laboratory test results, radiology images, vital signs, personal statistics like age and weight, and billing information.

The electronic health record (EHR) market is expected to grow in coming years owing to factors such as accurate & up-to-date patient data, increase in adoption of EHR and reduced healthcare cost in long term. On the other hand the high cost of EHR and growth in concerns about the patient data safety & security due to rise in cyber-crime is expected to hamper the growth of electronic health record (EHR) market.

Get Sample Copy of this Report at: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPHE100000822/

Here we have listed the top Electronic Health Record (EHR) Market companies in the world

Cerner Corporation

GE Healthcare (General Electric Company)

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc.

McKesson Corporation

Epic Systems Corporation.

NextGen Healthcare (Quality Systems, Inc.)

eClinicalWorks

Healthcare Management System

CPSI

AdvancedMD, Inc.

Highlights the following key factors:

1) Business description-A detailed description of the company’s operations and business divisions.

2) Corporate strategy – Analyst’s summarization of the company’s business strategy.

3) SWOT Analysis-A detailed analysis of the company’s strengths, weakness, opportunities, and threats.

4) Company history – Progression of key events associated with the company.

5) Major products and services-A list of major products, services, and brands of the company.

6) Key competitors – A list of key competitors to the company.

7) Important locations and subsidiaries – A list and contact details of key locations and subsidiaries of the company.

8) Detailed financial ratios for the past five years – The latest financial ratios derived from the annual financial statements published by the company with 7 years history.

What does this report deliver?

Comprehensive analysis of the global as well as regional markets of the Electronic Health Record (EHR) market. Complete coverage of all the segments in the Electronic Health Record (EHR) market to analyze the trends, developments in the global market and forecast of market size up to 2027. Comprehensive analysis of the companies operating in the global Electronic Health Record (EHR) market. The company profile includes analysis of product portfolio, revenue, SWOT analysis and the latest developments of the company. The growth matrix presents an analysis of the product segments and geographies that market players should focus to invest, consolidate, expand and/or diversify

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global Electronic Health Record (EHR) market based on product and application. It also provides market size and forecast till 2027 for overall Electronic Health Record (EHR) market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM), which is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend and provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions.

Report Spotlights

Progressive industry trends in the global Electronic Health Record (EHR) market to help players develop effective long-term strategies

Business growth strategies adopted by developed and developing markets

Quantitative analysis of the Electronic Health Record (EHR) market from 2020 to 2027

Estimation of Electronic Health Record (EHR) demand across various industries

PEST analysis to illustrate the efficacy of buyers and suppliers operating in the industry to predict market growth

Recent developments to understand the competitive market scenario and Electronic Health Record (EHR) demand

Market trends and outlook coupled with factors driving and restraining the growth of the Electronic Health Record (EHR) market

Place a Purchase Order to Buy a Complete Copy of this Report @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPHE100000822/

About Us:

The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We are a specialist in Technology, Semiconductors, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Automotive and Defense.

Contact Us:

Call: +1-646-491-9876

Email: [email protected]