Electronic Grade Phosphoric Acid to Witness Increase in Revenues by 2019-2025

This report studies the global market size of Electronic Grade Phosphoric Acid , especially focuses on the key regions like United States, European Union, China, and other regions (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia).

Electronic Grade Phosphoric Acid history breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

For top companies in United States, European Union and China, this report investigates and analyzes the production, value, price, market share and growth rate for the top manufacturers, key data from 2014 to 2019.

In global Electronic Grade Phosphoric Acid market, the following companies are covered:

Segmentation:

Based on application, the global electronic grade phosphoric acid market is segmented into:

Semiconductors

Liquid Crystal Displays (LCDs)

VLSI

Others

Regional Outlook:

Currently, there are only a few countries in the world, such as the United States, Japan, and Korea who can produce the product. Over the recent past, significant growth and development of the electronics and solar panel industry in China has led to several key manufacture of IC foundry, semiconductors, LEDs, and TFT-LCD giants investing in China. This, in turn, has resulted into an increase in the demand for electronic grade phosphoric acid. Moreover, the domestic production capacity of ultra-clean, high-purity phosphoric acid is significant, and accounts for a majority share of the global market. Along with this, the availability of raw material in China, will, in turn, help the country dominate the global electronic grade phosphoric acid market over the forecast period. Albeit, China's production of yellow phosphorus and phosphoric acid ranks first in the world, fine phosphorus chemical products account for nearly 4% of the total. Thus, electronic grade phosphoric acid has become a high value-added product in China. China’s electronic grade phosphoric acid market is expected to register healthy growth over the forecast period. South Korea, Japan, and Taiwan are the major markets for electronic grade phosphoric acid, owing to the rising demand from electronic and semiconductor applications. It is expected that the electronic grade phosphoric acid market in these countries will register steady growth over the forecast period.

Key Players:

Some of the key players identified across the value chain of the electronic grade phosphoric acid market are:

Solvay Sa

Arkema

Merck KGaA

RIN KAGAKU KOGYO Co., Ltd.

Febex SA

Hubei Xingfa Chemicals Group Co. Ltd

Guangxi Qinzhou Capital Success Phos-Chemical Co., Ltd.

