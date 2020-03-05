Electronic Discovery Market (2020 Edition) – World Market Review and Forecast to 2026 – By Application, By Type, By Region, By Country (2015-2026)

Electronic Discovery Market – Growth, Trends, And Forecast (2019 – 2024) ,This report presents an in-depth assessment of the Electronic Discovery including enabling technologies, key trends, market drivers, challenges, standardization, regulatory landscape, deployment models, operator case studies, opportunities, future roadmap, value chain, ecosystem player profiles and strategies. The report also presents forecasts for Electronic Discovery investments from 2019 till 2024.

Market Overview

With the evolution of a digital universe and the availability of faster bulk storage devices, electronic information and data constitute a factor that companies are increasingly relying on, owing to the lower maintenance costs of documents and data production across the world. This has led to the challenges faced by the enterprises, in terms of collection and storage of digital data, to be used in litigation and regulatory processes. To manage this electronic data, electronic discovery (e-discovery) solutions are being deployed.

E-discovery solutions automate and facilitate the e-discovery process, which includes the identification, preservation, collection, processing, review, analysis, and production of digital data in support of the common law discovery process, in litigation or other investigative proceedings.

According to the RAND Corporation, the majority of Fortune 1000 corporations now spend an estimated USD 5 million to USD 10 million, annually, on e-discovery. Moreover, by 2020, it is expected that the data created and copied annually will reach approximately 50 zettabytes (50 trillion gigabytes), further generating a need for e-discovery solutions.

With the evolving technological world and the global market, there is an intense competition among companies. With this comes the risk of being targeted by their competitors, through industrial espionage, spreading false information, and leaking confidential information, to damage the company�s brand value in the market..

Competitive Landscape :

The eDiscovery Market is highly competitive and consists of several major players. In terms of market share, few of the major players currently dominate the market. These major players with a prominent share in the market are focusing on expanding their customer base across foreign countries.

These companies are leveraging on strategic collaborative initiatives to increase their market share and increase their profitability. In March 2017, IBM revealed planned on updating the discovery service of its artificial intelligence-powered platform Watson with an expansion of its eDiscovery and business research technology. Watson Discovery Service enabled developers to implement a machine learning model in their search tools, which allowed the tools to understand how certain language terms are related on a deeper level. The service enabled developers to create search and e-discovery tools using Watson’s technology which comprehended language and data on an almost human level..

The research includes historic data from 2015 to 2020 and forecasts until 2025 which makes the reports an invaluable resource for industry executives, marketing, sales and product managers, consultants, analysts, and other people looking for key industry data in readily accessible documents with clearly presented tables and graphs.

