Electronic Design Automation Market Research and Developments 2016 – 2020 :Synopsys, Inc., Cadence Design Systems, Inc., Mentor Graphics Corporation

The latest report titled “Global Electronic Design Automation (EDA) Market Research Report 2016-2020” divided by product type, applications, industry verticals, and research regions build an in-depth explanation of the perspectives, and comprehensive market statistics. The report presents a thorough analysis of the Electronic Design Automation (EDA) Market covering key trends, deployment models, challenges, market drivers, future roadmap, ecosystem player profiles, strategies, and value chain.

Top Key Players -Synopsys, Inc., Cadence Design Systems, Inc., Mentor Graphics Corporation.

Scope of the Report

The report titled Global Electronic Design Automation (EDA) Market: Size, Trends and Forecasts (2016-2020) provides an in-depth analysis of the global electronic design automation market with detailed analysis of market size on the basis of value along with the comprehensive examination of each of the segments of the market, namely, Computer-Aided Engineering, IC Physical Design & Verification, Semiconductor Intellectual Property (SIP), PCB & MCM and Services.

Furthermore, it highlights key opportunities in the market and outlines the factors that are and will be driving the growth of the industry. Growth of the overall global electronic design automation market has also been forecasted for the period 2016-2020, taking into consideration the previous growth patterns, the growth drivers and the current and future trends. The competition in the global EDA market is stiff and dominated by the big players like Synopsis. Further, key players of the market Cadence Design Systems and Mentor Graphics are also profiled with their financial information and respective business strategies.

Regional Coverage

Americas

Asia-Pacific

Europe,Middle East and Africa (EMEA)

Japan

Executive Summary

The electronic design automation market can be segmented on the basis of the products in Computer-Aided Engineering, IC Physical Design & Verification, Semiconductor Intellectual Property (SIP), PCB & MCM and Services. The market is led by the Semiconductor Intellectual Property (SIP), followed by Computer-Aided Engineering (CAE) and IC Physical Design & Verification. Although, Services segment is still emerging in the global EDA market.

The major growth drivers for the global electronic design automation (EDA) market are: chip design complexity, emergence of Internet of Thing (IoT), slowing of Moores law, adoption of FibFet architecture and demand for miniaturized devices. Despite the market is governed by various growth drivers, there are certain challenges faced by the market such as scalable design methodologies, customer & industry consolidation, rapid changes in the industry standards & customer requirements, uncertain global economy and highly competitive environment. Some of the recent trends in the market include the emergence of EDA technology in various industries, especially biology systems.

Influence of the Electronic Design Automation (EDA) Market report:

-Comprehensive assessment of all opportunities and risk in the Electronic Design Automation (EDA) Market.

-Electronic Design Automation (EDA) Market recent innovations and major events.

-Detailed study of business strategies for growth of the Electronic Design Automation (EDA) Market -leading players.

-Conclusive study about the growth plot of Electronic Design Automation (EDA) Market for forthcoming years.

-In-depth understanding of Electronic Design Automation (EDA) Market -particular drivers, constraints and major micro markets.

-Favorable impression inside vital technological and market latest trends striking the Electronic Design Automation (EDA) Market.

