Electronic Clinical Outcome Assessment (eCOA) Market 2020 Industry Key Players and Forecast 2026

The Global Electronic Clinical Outcome Assessment (eCOA) Market was estimated to be valued at USD XX million in 2020 and is projected to reach USD XX million by 2026, at a CAGR of XX% during 2020 to 2026. The global Electronic Clinical Outcome Assessment (eCOA) market is primarily segmented based on different model, function, delivery mode and regions.

Growing demand for cloud based services, increasing externalization of clinical trial studies by large pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies will propel the market growth in the forecast period. However, data security and privacy concerns may hinder the market growth.

The key players profiled in the market include:

• Oracle Corporation, Paraxel International Corporation, Medidata Solution, Inc., Merge Healthcare Incorporated, eClinical Solutions, CRF Health, ERT Clinical, BioClinica, OmniComm Systems, Inc. and LifeSphere eCOA

On the basis of types, the market is split into:

• Web-Hosted

• Licensed Enterprise

• Cloud-Based

On the basis of applications, the market is split into:

• Hospital

• Biotech/Pharma Organizations

• CROs

• Academic Institutes

These enterprises are focusing on growth strategies, such as new product launches, expansions, acquisitions, and agreements & partnerships to expand their operations across the globe.

Key Benefits of the Report:

• Global, regional, country, product type, and application market size and their forecast from 2014-2025

• Identification and detailed analysis on key market dynamics, such as, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges influencing growth of the market

• Detailed analysis on industry outlook with market specific Porter’s Five Forces analysis, PESTLE analysis, and Value Chain, to better understand the market and build expansion strategies

• Identification of key market players and comprehensively analyze their market share and core competencies, detailed financial positions, key products, and unique selling points

Analysis on key player’s strategic initiatives and competitive developments, such as joint ventures, mergers, and new product launches in the market

• Expert interviews and their insights on market shift, current and future outlook, and factors impacting vendors short term and long term strategies

• Detailed insights on emerging regions, product types, applications with qualitative and quantitative information and facts

• Identification of the key patents filed in the field of Electronic Clinical Outcome Assessment (eCOA)

Target Audience:

• Electronic Clinical Outcome Assessment (eCOA) Service Provider

• Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies

• Research and Development (R&D) Companies

• Government and Research Organizations

Table Of Content:

1. Introduction

2. Research Methodology

3. Executive Summary

4. Global Electronic Clinical Outcome Assessment (eCOA) Market Overview

5. Global Electronic Clinical Outcome Assessment (eCOA) Market, by Delivery Mode

6. Global Electronic Clinical Outcome Assessment (eCOA) Market, by End-User

7. Global Electronic Clinical Outcome Assessment (eCOA) Market, by Region

8. Competitive Landscape

9. Company Profiles

10. Key Insights

