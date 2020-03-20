Electronic Cleaning Solvents Market-Segment Market Trends, Analysis and Forecast 2019 – 2026

The Electronic Cleaning Solvents market research encompasses an exhaustive analysis of the market outlook, framework, and socio-economic impacts. The report covers the accurate investigation of the market size, share, product footprint, revenue, and progress rate. Driven by primary and secondary researches, the Electronic Cleaning Solvents market study offers reliable and authentic projections regarding the technical jargon.

manufacturers in the region are focusing on better quality products in order to adhere to the environment regulations which have been laid forward by governments and several organizations. For instance, desirable product characteristics such as minimal ozone depletion and minimal contribution to global warming have been a key focus are of manufacturers during new product development. Electronics Cleaning Solvents such as hydrofluorocarbons (HFCs) are being considered for phasedown under global treaties such as the Montreal Protocol on account of their high global warming potential, as well as being restricted by various national regulatory bodies. Moreover, growth in industrial automation and the growing production of electronic goods will pave way for a growth in the demand for electronic cleaning solvents.

Growth in the European automotive industry to bode well for the electronic cleaning solvents market in the region

Automotive industry plays a crucial role in Europe’s fortune, accounting for around 6.3% of the region’s GDP. Europe is among the world’s primary producers of motor vehicles with clean production. European vehicles are the cleanest, safest and quietest in the world. Vehicle manufacturing is the strategic industry in the Europe, where almost 18.5 Mn vehicles are manufactured annually. Moreover, automotive industry represents one of the largest private investors in research and development in Europe as well.

Within Europe, Germany is recognized as the economic powerhouse with its world class R&D infrastructure, skilled workforce, and industrial value chain integration from the electronics to automotive industry. These two industries have a turnover of over half a trillion. Over 50% of the electronics chips produced in the Europe are developed in Germany. These factors are expected to drive the demand for electronic components from the automotive industry, which in turn, is anticipated to drive the volume demand for electronics cleaning solvents from the automotive industry in the long run.

