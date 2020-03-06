Electronic Braking Systems (EBS) Market To Witness the Highest Growth Globally in Coming Years 2020-2025

The Electronic Braking Systems (EBS) Market recently published a Global Market research study with more than 100 industry informative desk and Figures spread through Pages and easy to understand detailed TOC on “Electronic Braking Systems (EBS) Market”.

This report offers detailed analysis and a five-year forecast for the Electronic Braking Systems (EBS) industry in a country, as contained in our Electronic Braking Systems (EBS) Reports. In addition, this report includes a Market Outlook providing comprehensive information on the business environment, regulations and other factors affecting companies operating in this market, including the long-term economic and demographic profile for a country. This unique combination of industry analysis and market insight gives you a deeper understanding of how your business can thrive.

Top Companies in the Global Electronic Braking Systems (EBS) Market

Continental, Advics Group, Knorr Bremse, Bosch, WABCO, Haldex, MAN, among others.

According to this study, over the next five years the Electronic Braking Systems (EBS) market will register a 5.9% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 3674.1 million by 2025, from $ 2919.8 million in 2019.

Market Overview-

Electronic braking system (EBS) is an automobile brake technology that automatically varies the amount of force applied to each of a vehicle’s brakes, based on road conditions, speed, loading, etc. Always coupled with anti-lock braking systems, EBS can apply more or less braking pressure to each wheel in order to maximize stopping power whilst maintaining vehicular control. Typically, the front end carries the most weight and EBS distributes less braking pressure to the rear brakes so the rear brakes do not lock up and cause a skid.

Market Insights-

The global average price of electronic braking systems (EBS) is in the decreasing trend, from 606 USD/Unit in 2012 to 561 USD/Unit in 2016. With the situation of the global economy, prices will be in decreasing trend in the following five years

The classification of electronic braking systems (EBS) includes disc EBS and drum EBS, and the proportion of drum EBS in 2016 is about 75%, and the proportion is in decreasing trend from 2012 to 2016.

Electronic braking systems (EBS) are widely used in truck, trailer and other fields. The most proportion of electronic braking systems (EBS) is used in truck, and the consumption proportion is about 58%.

Market competition is intense. Continental, Advics Group, WABCO, Knorr Bremse, Bosch, Haldex, MAN are the leaders of the industry, and they hold key technologies and patents, with high-end customers; have been formed in the monopoly position in the industry.

The Electronic Braking Systems (EBS) market can be divided based on product types and its sub-type, major applications and Third Party usage area, and important regions.

This report segments the global Electronic Braking Systems (EBS) Market on the basis of Types are

Disc EBS, Drum EBS

On The basis Of Application, the Global Electronic Braking Systems (EBS) Market is Segmented into

Truck, Trailer, Others

Regions Are covered By Electronic Braking Systems (EBS) Market Report 2020 To 2025.

North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India.

North America (USA, Canada and Mexico).

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy).

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia).

Significant Features that are under Offering and Key Highlights of the Reports

-Detailed overview of Electronic Braking Systems (EBS) Market

-Changing Electronic Braking Systems (EBS) market dynamics of the industry

-In-depth market segmentation by Type, Application etc.

-Historical, current and projected Electronic Braking Systems (EBS) market size in terms of volume and value

Recent industry trends and developments

-Competitive landscape of Electronic Braking Systems (EBS) Market

-Strategies of key players and product offerings

-Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth.

