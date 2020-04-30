Electronic Bill Presentment And Payment (EBPP) Market Technology Advancement and Precise Outlook – Microsoft, SAP, Harris Systems, Broadridge, Symcor, Payfirma

Global Electronic Bill Presentment And Payment (EBPP) Market provides an in-depth analysis of the global Electronic Bill Presentment And Payment (EBPP) market by value and by volume. The report provides a regional analysis of the Electronic Bill Presentment And Payment (EBPP) market of the United States. The report also assesses the key opportunities in the market and outlines the factors that are and will be driving the growth of the industry. Growth of the overall global Electronic Bill Presentment And Payment (EBPP) market has also been forecasted for the period 2019-2025, taking into consideration the previous growth patterns, the growth drivers and the current and future trends.

Electronic Bill Presentment is the electronic transmission of bill detail from businesses to consumers. It includes presentation of information, data analysis, cross selling, up selling, advertising and bill dispute. Electronic Bill Payment is the process of performing electronic payments between the consumer, the biller, and the financial institution.

Currently, there are many players in this market. Kubra, Epost, Microsoft, SAP, Harris Systems, Broadridge, Symcor, Square, Stripe, Payfirma, First Data, Chase Paymentech, Canada Payments, Elavon, and some others are playing important roles in Electronic Bill Presentment and Payment industry

Top Companies in the Global Electronic Bill Presentment And Payment (EBPP) Market: Kurbra, Chase Paymentech, Elavon, First Data, Canada Payments, Epost, Microsoft, SAP, Harris Systems, Broadridge, Symcor, Payfirma, Square, Stripe

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

The Direct Biller Model

The Consolidator Model

Market segment by Application, split into

Financial Institutions

Telecommunication

Utility Companies

Other Industries.

In 2018, Consolidator Model accounted for a major share of 83% in the Canada Electronic Bill Presentment and Payment (EBPP) market. And this product segment is poised to reach 2887.2 M USD by 2025 from 2134.85 M USD in 2019. In Canada Electronic Bill Presentment and Payment (EBPP) market, Utilities segment holds an important share in terms of application, and it is expected to reach 1396.65 M USD by 2025, at a CAGR of 5.71% during 2018 and 2025. It means that Canada Electronic Bill Presentment and Payment (EBPP) will be promising in the Utilities field in the next couple of years

Influence of the Electronic Bill Presentment And Payment (EBPP) market report:

-Comprehensive assessment of all opportunities and risk in the Electronic Bill Presentment And Payment (EBPP) market.

-Electronic Bill Presentment And Payment (EBPP) market recent innovations and major events.

-Detailed study of business strategies for growth of the Electronic Bill Presentment And Payment (EBPP) market-leading players.

-Conclusive study about the growth plot of Electronic Bill Presentment And Payment (EBPP) market for forthcoming years.

-In-depth understanding of Electronic Bill Presentment And Payment (EBPP) market-particular drivers, constraints and major micro markets.

-Favourable impression inside vital technological and market latest trends striking the Electronic Bill Presentment And Payment (EBPP) market

