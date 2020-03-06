Electronic Article Surveillance Market To Witness the Highest Growth Globally in Coming Years 2020-2025

The Electronic Article Surveillance Market recently published a Global Market research study with more than 100 industry informative desk and Figures spread through Pages and easy to understand detailed TOC on “Electronic Article Surveillance Market”.

Top Companies in the Global Electronic Article Surveillance Market

Checkpoint Systems (Canada), Johnson Controls (Ireland), Agon Systems (UK), ALL-TAG Corporation (US), Amersec (Czech Republic), TAG Company (UK), Ketec (US), WG Security Products (US), Softdel (US), Shenzhen Emeno Technology (China), Cross Point (The Netherland), Takachiho Koheki (Japan), Stanley Security (US), Shopguard Systems (Hungary), Dexilon Automation (Spain), Feltron Security Systems (UAE), and Sentry Custom Security (Canada), among others.

According to this study, over the next five years the Electronic Article Surveillance market will register a 3.3% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 1584.9 million by 2025, from $ 1390.9 million in 2019.

Market Overview-

Electronic article surveillance (EAS) is a technological method for preventing shoplifting from retail stores, pilferage of books from libraries or removal of properties from office buildings. Special tags are fixed to merchandise or books. These tags are removed or deactivated by the clerks when the item is properly bought or checked out. At the exits of the store, a detection system sounds an alarm or otherwise alerts the staff when it senses active tags. Some stores also have detection systems at the entrance to the restrooms that sound an alarm if someone tries to take unpaid merchandise with them into the restroom.

Market Insights-

North America is the largest consumption of Electronic Article Surveillance (EAS) System, with a sales market share nearly33.54% in 2016..

The second place is Asia-Pacific region; following North America with the sales market share over 28.01%. Asia Pacific is another important consumption market of Electronic Article Surveillance (EAS) System

Electronic Article Surveillance (EAS) System used in Retail industry including Clothing &Fashion Accessories, Cosmetics/Pharmacy, Supermarkets & Large Grocery and Others. Report data showed that 37.51% of the Electronic Article Surveillance (EAS) System market demand in Supermarkets & Large Grocery, 30.27% in Clothing &Fashion Accessories, and 18.17% in Cosmetics/Pharmacy in 2016.

Briefly speaking, in the next few years, Electronic Article Surveillance (EAS) System industry will still be a relative highly energetic industry. Sales of Electronic Article Surveillance (EAS) System have brought a lot of opportunities, there will more companies enter into this industry, especially in developing countries

Key developments

In July 2018, the Spanish fashion retailer Scalpers selected Nedap as a technology partner for rolling out RFID-based solutions to its 150 stores. Nedap will provide its !D Cloud software platform, RFID hardware, and EAS to enable the complete traceability of Scalpers’ inventory and raise the retailer’s stock accuracy.

ALL-TAG launched Q-Tag, an EAS and RFID solution that ensures high security, versatility, efficiency, and safety of apparels and soft goods. In January 2018, Tyco Retail Solutions introduced its revolutionary Sensormatic InFuzion tag, the first in the new innovative InFuzion EAS tagging series. It offers flexibility to upgrade to other technologies and loss prevention capabilities to satisfy the needs of retailers.

The Electronic Article Surveillance market can be divided based on product types and its sub-type, major applications and Third Party usage area, and important regions.

This report segments the global Electronic Article Surveillance Market on the basis of Types are

Hard Tag, Soft Tag, Deactivator or Detacher, Detection system, Permanent Deactivation Tag

On The basis Of Application, the Global Electronic Article Surveillance Market is Segmented into

Clothing &Fashion Accessories, Cosmetics/Pharmacy, Supermarkets & Large Grocery, Others

Regions Are covered By Electronic Article Surveillance Market Report 2020 To 2025.

North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India.

North America (USA, Canada and Mexico).

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy).

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia).

