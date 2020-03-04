Electronic Article Surveillance (EAS) Systems Market 2020-2026 emerging industry trends focuses on growth factors by major players Checkpoint Systems Inc., Tyco Retail Solutions, Tekno Electro Solutions, Ketec Inc., etc.

Electronic Article Surveillance (EAS) Systems Market Overview 2020

The latest research report published by Reports and Data titled ‘Electronic Article Surveillance (EAS) Systems Market Report Forecast to 2026’ studies the Electronic Article Surveillance (EAS) Systems sector exhaustively and gives a detailed assessment of the market presented via tables, charts, figures, and graphs. The research study performs a complete evaluation of the market, focusing on the market trends, drivers, limitations, challenges, growth prospects, and other vital information attained through valid primary and secondary sources of data collection. The research study offers accurate market estimations for the Electronic Article Surveillance (EAS) Systems market for the forecast duration from 2020 to 2027.

The Electronic Article Surveillance (EAS) Systems has been valued at US$ 1,723 million in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ 2,156 million by the end of 2026, growing at compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 2.80% during 2020-2026.

In market segmentation by manufacturers, the report covers the following companies-

Sentry Technology Corp, Checkpoint Systems Inc., Tyco Retail Solutions, Tekno Electro Solutions, Ketec Inc., ALL-TAG Security Americas Inc., Hangzhou Century Co., Ltd, Nedap N.V., Universal Surveillance Systems and Tag Co.

The extensive information provided for the major segments of the Electronic Article Surveillance (EAS) Systems market enables the reader to monitor future profitability and formulate lucrative growth strategies. The information on drivers, constraints, growth trends, and recent developments that shed light on technologies, CAPEX cycle, and emerging industry players in the Electronic Article Surveillance (EAS) Systems Market.

Electronic Article Surveillance (EAS) Systems Market by type (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2026)

Magneto-Harmonic

Acousto-Magnetic

Radio Frequency

Microwave

Electronic Article Surveillance (EAS) Systems Market by applications (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2026)

Supermarkets

Apparel Stores

Cosmetics/Pharmacy

Fashion Accessories Stores

Electronic Article Surveillance (EAS) Systems Market, by components (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2026)

Electronic Antenna

Deactivator/Detacher

Electronic Tag

The market value is calculated by relying on the weighted average selling price (WASP) and explains the regulatory framework governing Electronic Article Surveillance (EAS) Systems manufacturers. All valuations used in the creation of this report have been calculated with the help of constant annual average 2020 currency rates.

Regional Landscape:

The regional and country-level analysis provided in the report highlights the demand and supply dynamics expected to impact the growth of the market in the coming years. The geographical coverage of the report extends to North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

**For the global and regional coverage of the report, the list of countries based on regional markets has been listed below, which can be changed as part of customization at minimum cost.

North America

Asia-Pacific

Europe

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

The years taken into consideration in this study to evaluate the Electronic Article Surveillance (EAS) Systems market are:

Historical Years: 2016-2018

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2026

Forecast Years: 2020 to 2026

Key Stakeholders examined in this study:

==> Electronic Article Surveillance (EAS) Systems Manufacturers

==> Electronic Article Surveillance (EAS) Systems Distributors and Suppliers

==> Electronic Article Surveillance (EAS) Systems Feedstock Producers

==> Downstream Buyers

Key Point Summary of the Electronic Article Surveillance (EAS) Systems Research Study:

Electronic Article Surveillance (EAS) Systems Market share assessments for the leading regions, types, and end-user applications

Market share analysis of the industry players, highlighting their market standing, historical growth, revenue share, and use of analytical tools including SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Feasibility study for market entrants

Market forecasts for the next six years for all market segments and sub-segments, and the regional/ country level industry assessment

Company profiling, underlining the prevalent strategies, P&L financials, and recent notable developments

Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Risks, Challenges, Growth Prospects, and strategic recommendations)

Strategic recommendations for major market segments

Competitive landscape & analysis of established and leading players with common trends

Supply/value chain analysis mapping prominent technological advancements incorporated into manufacturing processes.

