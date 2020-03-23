Electromechanical Relay Market: Industry Analysis and Detailed Profiles of top Industry Players

Electromechanical relay is a switch used to control high power devices. It controls the electric circuit by opening or closing the contacts of that circuit. The electromechanical relay is widely used in kitchen electronic appliances that need to be switched ON/OFF. These relays can work on both AC and DC supply sources.

By Type, the heavy duty and high voltage relays segment is driven by machine control, control starters and other components which are made of durable and long-lasting materials. Based on the geography, Asia Pacific is having a huge demand due to increasing its uses in industry and commercial sector for power system protection and government subsidies for power protection.

Some of the key players in the Electromechanical Relay market are ABB Ltd., Ashida Electronics Pvt. Ltd., DARE Electronics, Inc., Eaton Corporation, Fujitsu, General Electric, Honeywell International, Leone Systems, Omron Corporation, Panasonic, Rockwell Automation, Schneider Electric, Siemens, TE Connectivity and Teledyne Relays.

Types Covered:

• Aerospace/MIL-SPEC Relays

• Contactor

• General Purpose Relay

• Heavy Duty and High Voltage Relays

• Power Relay

• Reed Relays

• Time-Delay Relay

• Other Types

Product Types Covered:

• Cost structures

• Manufacturing processes

• Raw materials

Applications Covered:

• Factory Automation

• Heating, ventilation, and air conditioning

• Motor Controls

• Railways routing and signaling

• Temperature Controllers

• Wireless technology

• Other Applications

End Users Covered:

• Aerospace

• Automotive

• Communication and Technology

• Consumer Electronics

• Industrial Automation

• Other End Users

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o UK

o Italy

o France

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

