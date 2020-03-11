Electrocoating (E-coat) Market Latest Advancements and Outlook 2020 to 2024: BASF SE, Burkard Industries, Dymax Corporation

Global Electrocoating (E-coat) Market – Growth, Trends, And Forecast (2020 – 2024)

The report presents an in-depth assessment of the Global Electrocoating (E-coat) including enabling technologies, key trends, market drivers, challenges, standardization, regulatory landscape, deployment models, operator case studies, opportunities, future roadmap, value chain, ecosystem player profiles and strategies. The report also presents forecasts for Global Electrocoating (E-coat) investments from 2020 till 2024.

The Global Electrocoating (E-coat) market is highly competitive and consists of a number of major players. Companies, like Axalta Coating Systems, B.L DOWNEY Company LLC, BASF SE, Burkard Industries, Dymax Corporation, Electro coatings Inc., Greenkote, H.E. Orr Company, Hawking Electrotechnology Limited, Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, Lippert components, Inc., PPG Industries, Inc., The Sherwin-Williams Company, Valmont Industries, Inc among others.

Scope of the Report

The major factors driving the growth of the market studied are growing demand for e-coat in the automotive industry, and growing environmental regulations in developing countries. On the flipside, high initial capital investment, and performance restraints related to e-coat are likely to hinder the growth of the studied market.

Key Market Trends:

Cathodic Segment to Witness Strong Growth

– Cathodic type e-coat offers high chemical & corrosion resistance and is mostly used in the automotive and appliance industries. These type of coatings are generally preferred for the complex ware packages or parts with cavities or hidden portions that require coating.

– Their availability in a wide range of color and gloss, make them an ideal choice for exterior one-coat final finishes.

– Cathodic epoxy is the traditional type of electrocoating used to provide corrosion resistance. Cathodic epoxy e-coating is extensively used in the automotive industry as it provides resistance to humidity and cyclic corrosion. Most of the automakers employ this e-coating for under the hood applications, and as a prime coat.

– Similarly, cathodic acrylic e-coat is used in applications where both UV durability and corrosion protection on ferrous substrates (steel) are required. Cathodic acrylic electrocoating materials lend themselves to topcoat applications because of their very good resistance to the ultraviolet rays from sunlight.

– Acrylic cathodic coat type is used as a one-coat finish for agricultural implements, garden equipment, appliances, and exterior HVAC, as only one coat of acrylic cathodic e-coat is enough for providing protection against UV rays and corrosion.

– All the aforementioned factors, in turn, is expected to increase the demand for the market during the forecast period.

The key insights of the Electrocoating (E-coat) Market report:

The report provides key statistics on the market status of the Electrocoating (E-coat) market manufacturers and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the industry.

The report provides a basic overview of the industry including its definition, applications and manufacturing technology.

The Electrocoating (E-coat) market report presents the company profile, product specifications, capacity, production value, and 2015-2020 market shares for key vendors.

The total market is further divided by company, by country, and by application/type for the competitive landscape analysis.

The report estimates 2020-2024 market development trends of Electrocoating (E-coat) Market.

Analysis of upstream raw materials, downstream demand and current market dynamics is also carried out

The report makes some important proposals for a new project of Electrocoating (E-coat) Industry before evaluating its feasibility.

Finally, Electrocoating (E-coat) Market report is the believable source for gaining the market research that will exponentially accelerate your business. The report gives the principle locale, economic situations with the item value, benefit, limit, generation, supply, request and market development rate and figure and so on. Electrocoating (E-coat) industry report additionally Present new task SWOT examination, speculation attainability investigation, and venture return investigation.

