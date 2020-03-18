Electrochromic Glass Market Development 2027 Trends, Shares, Strategies and Global Forecast Research Report

The exclusive report on the Electrochromic Glass Market research report has been formulated with the help of extensive primary research (inputs from industry experts, companies, and stakeholders) and secondary research to get a holistic view of the market. The report gives in-detailed information across the globe including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East & Africa (MEA), and South America & Central America (SCAM). We follow an iterative research methodology model to formulate the report that help decision makers to take sound investment evaluation. Secondary research is carried out using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative insights of the market backed by the telephonic interviews with Key Opinion Leaders (KOL’s) and Subject Matter Expertise (SME’s). This model negates drastic deviation in the market estimation and is used to estimate the Electrochromic Glass Market size and forecasts till 2027.

Electrochromic glass is an electronically tintable glass used in curtain walls, skylights, windows, and facades. It can control the light passing through it either by blocking it completely or by acting as a filter. It can also regulate indoor temperatures by controlling the amount of heat passing through the glass and thereby, saving heating and cooling costs in the building. Electrochromic glasses provide a range of control options to manage glare, light, and color rendering at the flick of a switch.

Leading Electrochromic Glass Market Players:

– AGC Inc.

– ChromoGenics AB

– Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A.

– Hitachi Chemical Co. Ltd.

– Kinestral Technologies Inc.

– Pleotint LLC

– Polytronix Inc.

– Research Frontiers Inc.

– Smartglass International Ltd.

– View Inc.

The global electrochromic glass market is segmented on the basis of application and end-use industry. On the basis of application, the electrochromic glass market is segmented into, Windows, Mirror, and Display. Based on end-use industry, the global electrochromic glass market is segmented into, construction, automotive, aerospace, and others.

