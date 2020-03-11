Electrical Market Global Analysis and 2019-2024 Forecast Report

This report presents the worldwide Electrical market size (value, production and consumption), splits the breakdown (data status 2018 and forecast to 2025), by manufacturers, region, type and application.

This study also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

The report presents the market competitive landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/key players in the market.

Top Companies in the Global Electrical Market:

Companies profiled in the report include Legrand S.A., ABB Ltd., Atkore International Holdings Ltd., Eaton Corporation, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Honeywell International, Inc., Panasonic Corporation, GE Co., Siemens AG, Schneider Electric SA, TE Connectivity Ltd., Johnson Controls, Mitsubishi Electric Corp., Emerson Electric Co., Wipro Limited, Al Fanar, Hesham El-Sewedy Ent, Hager, TECON, Lutron, Debbas, Leviton, Al-Abdulkarim Holdings Co., SESCO, Waha Electric Co., Electric House, K.S.C Limited, and Al Fozan. The report would allow electrical and lighting product manufacturers, lawmakers, large retailers, and research and development agencies to make informed decisions about electrical and lighting product manufacturing, designing, marketing, and growth strategies, and thereby gain competitive advantage in the market.

Market Segmentation of Saudi Arabia Electrical Market:

Saudi Arabia Electrical Market, by Solutions

Electrical Solutions

Lighting Solutions

Saudi Arabia Electrical Solutions Market, by Products

Metallic Cable Management Systems Cable Tray Systems Cable Conduit Systems Raceway Systems Others (Floor Ducts & Junction Boxes, etc.)

Low Voltage (LV) Systems LV Switchgears Isolators Automatic Transfer Switch (ATS) LV Panel Boards Others (LV Components, etc.)

Wiring Devices Sockets & Extension Leads Connectors Switches Others (Electrical Accessories, etc.)

Lighting Control Systems

Lightning Protection Systems Lightning Protection Conventional Systems Non-conventional Systems (ESE) Earthing Protection Earthing Systems Surge Protection Devices Others (UPS Systems, etc.)



Saudi Arabia Lighting Solutions, by Technology

LED Lighting

Other Lighting

Saudi Arabia Lighting Solutions, by Applications

Commercial Lighting

Decorative Lighting

Flood Lighting

Hospital Lighting

Street Lighting

Tunnel Lighting

Pool Lighting

Area Lighting

Cinema and Theater Lighting

Solar Lighting

Saudi Arabia Lighting Control Systems Market, by Application

Commercial Applications Hospitality Applications (Including GRMS) Home Automation Systems Sensor Automation Systems Wireless Automation Systems Other Commercial Applications Home Automation Systems Sensor Automation Systems Wireless Automation Systems

Residential Applications Home Automation Systems Villas Others Sensor Automation Systems Wireless Automation Systems



