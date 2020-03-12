Electric Vehicle (EV) Infotainment Market 2020- Global Industry Analysis by Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast To 2025

This report focuses on the global Electric Vehicle (EV) Infotainment status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Electric Vehicle (EV) Infotainment development in United States, Europe and China.
Access the PDF sample of the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/2291917
In 2017, the global Electric Vehicle (EV) Infotainment market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2018-2025.
The key players covered in this study
Continental AG
Aisin Seiki Co., Ltd.
Panasonic corporations
Harman International Industries Inc.
Alpine Electronics, Inc.
DENSO CORPORATION
DELPHI AUTOMOTIVE PLC
Pioneer Corporation
Airbiquity Inc.
Clarion Corporation of America
JVC KENWOOD
Garmin Ltd.
Audi AG
General Motors Corp.
Ford Motor Company
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Multimedia System
Heads-Up System
Navigation System
Driver Safety and Communication System
Rear Seat Entertainment System
Market segment by Application, split into
Passenger Cars
Commercial Vehicles
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Electric Vehicle (EV) Infotainment status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Electric Vehicle (EV) Infotainment development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Electric Vehicle (EV) Infotainment are as follows:
History Year: 2013-2017
Base Year: 2017
Estimated Year: 2018
Forecast Year 2018 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Browse the full report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/reports/index/global-electric-vehicle-ev-infotainment-market-size-status-and-forecast-2018-2025
Table of Contents
Chapter One: Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Electric Vehicle (EV) Infotainment Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)
1.4.2 Multimedia System
1.4.3 Heads-Up System
1.4.4 Navigation System
1.4.5 Driver Safety and Communication System
1.4.6 Rear Seat Entertainment System
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Electric Vehicle (EV) Infotainment Market Share by Application (2013-2025)
1.5.2 Passenger Cars
1.5.3 Commercial Vehicles
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends
2.1 Electric Vehicle (EV) Infotainment Market Size
2.2 Electric Vehicle (EV) Infotainment Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Electric Vehicle (EV) Infotainment Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)
2.2.2 Electric Vehicle (EV) Infotainment Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
Chapter Three: Market Share by Key Players
3.1 Electric Vehicle (EV) Infotainment Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Electric Vehicle (EV) Infotainment Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.1.2 Global Electric Vehicle (EV) Infotainment Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.1.3 Global Electric Vehicle (EV) Infotainment Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)
3.2 Electric Vehicle (EV) Infotainment Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.3 Key Players Electric Vehicle (EV) Infotainment Product/Solution/Service
3.4 Date of Enter into Electric Vehicle (EV) Infotainment Market
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type and Application
4.1 Global Electric Vehicle (EV) Infotainment Market Size by Type (2013-2018)
4.2 Global Electric Vehicle (EV) Infotainment Market Size by Application (2013-2018)
Chapter Five: United States
5.1 United States Electric Vehicle (EV) Infotainment Market Size (2013-2018)
5.2 Electric Vehicle (EV) Infotainment Key Players in United States
5.3 United States Electric Vehicle (EV) Infotainment Market Size by Type
5.4 United States Electric Vehicle (EV) Infotainment Market Size by Application
Chapter Six: Europe
6.1 Europe Electric Vehicle (EV) Infotainment Market Size (2013-2018)
6.2 Electric Vehicle (EV) Infotainment Key Players in Europe
6.3 Europe Electric Vehicle (EV) Infotainment Market Size by Type
6.4 Europe Electric Vehicle (EV) Infotainment Market Size by Application
Chapter Seven: China
7.1 China Electric Vehicle (EV) Infotainment Market Size (2013-2018)
7.2 Electric Vehicle (EV) Infotainment Key Players in China
7.3 China Electric Vehicle (EV) Infotainment Market Size by Type
7.4 China Electric Vehicle (EV) Infotainment Market Size by Application
Chapter Eight: Japan
8.1 Japan Electric Vehicle (EV) Infotainment Market Size (2013-2018)
8.2 Electric Vehicle (EV) Infotainment Key Players in Japan
8.3 Japan Electric Vehicle (EV) Infotainment Market Size by Type
8.4 Japan Electric Vehicle (EV) Infotainment Market Size by Application
Chapter Nine: Southeast Asia
9.1 Southeast Asia Electric Vehicle (EV) Infotainment Market Size (2013-2018)
9.2 Electric Vehicle (EV) Infotainment Key Players in Southeast Asia
9.3 Southeast Asia Electric Vehicle (EV) Infotainment Market Size by Type
9.4 Southeast Asia Electric Vehicle (EV) Infotainment Market Size by Application
Chapter Ten: India
10.1 India Electric Vehicle (EV) Infotainment Market Size (2013-2018)
10.2 Electric Vehicle (EV) Infotainment Key Players in India
10.3 India Electric Vehicle (EV) Infotainment Market Size by Type
10.4 India Electric Vehicle (EV) Infotainment Market Size by Application
Chapter Eleven: Central & South America
11.1 Central & South America Electric Vehicle (EV) Infotainment Market Size (2013-2018)
11.2 Electric Vehicle (EV) Infotainment Key Players in Central & South America
11.3 Central & South America Electric Vehicle (EV) Infotainment Market Size by Type
11.4 Central & South America Electric Vehicle (EV) Infotainment Market Size by Application
Chapter Twelve: International Players Profiles
12.1 Continental AG
12.1.1 Continental AG Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Electric Vehicle (EV) Infotainment Introduction
12.1.4 Continental AG Revenue in Electric Vehicle (EV) Infotainment Business (2013-2018)
12.1.5 Continental AG Recent Development
12.2 Aisin Seiki Co., Ltd.
12.2.1 Aisin Seiki Co., Ltd. Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Electric Vehicle (EV) Infotainment Introduction
12.2.4 Aisin Seiki Co., Ltd. Revenue in Electric Vehicle (EV) Infotainment Business (2013-2018)
12.2.5 Aisin Seiki Co., Ltd. Recent Development
12.3 Panasonic corporations
12.3.1 Panasonic corporations Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Electric Vehicle (EV) Infotainment Introduction
12.3.4 Panasonic corporations Revenue in Electric Vehicle (EV) Infotainment Business (2013-2018)
12.3.5 Panasonic corporations Recent Development
12.4 Harman International Industries Inc.
12.4.1 Harman International Industries Inc. Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Electric Vehicle (EV) Infotainment Introduction
12.4.4 Harman International Industries Inc. Revenue in Electric Vehicle (EV) Infotainment Business (2013-2018)
12.4.5 Harman International Industries Inc. Recent Development
12.5 Alpine Electronics, Inc.
12.5.1 Alpine Electronics, Inc. Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Electric Vehicle (EV) Infotainment Introduction
12.5.4 Alpine Electronics, Inc. Revenue in Electric Vehicle (EV) Infotainment Business (2013-2018)
12.5.5 Alpine Electronics, Inc. Recent Development
12.6 DENSO CORPORATION
12.6.1 DENSO CORPORATION Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Electric Vehicle (EV) Infotainment Introduction
12.6.4 DENSO CORPORATION Revenue in Electric Vehicle (EV) Infotainment Business (2013-2018)
12.6.5 DENSO CORPORATION Recent Development
12.7 DELPHI AUTOMOTIVE PLC
12.7.1 DELPHI AUTOMOTIVE PLC Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Electric Vehicle (EV) Infotainment Introduction
12.7.4 DELPHI AUTOMOTIVE PLC Revenue in Electric Vehicle (EV) Infotainment Business (2013-2018)
12.7.5 DELPHI AUTOMOTIVE PLC Recent Development
12.8 Pioneer Corporation
12.8.1 Pioneer Corporation Company Details
12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 Electric Vehicle (EV) Infotainment Introduction
12.8.4 Pioneer Corporation Revenue in Electric Vehicle (EV) Infotainment Business (2013-2018)
12.8.5 Pioneer Corporation Recent Development
12.9 Airbiquity Inc.
12.9.1 Airbiquity Inc. Company Details
12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 Electric Vehicle (EV) Infotainment Introduction
12.9.4 Airbiquity Inc. Revenue in Electric Vehicle (EV) Infotainment Business (2013-2018)
12.9.5 Airbiquity Inc. Recent Development
12.10 Clarion Corporation of America
12.10.1 Clarion Corporation of America Company Details
12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.10.3 Electric Vehicle (EV) Infotainment Introduction
12.10.4 Clarion Corporation of America Revenue in Electric Vehicle (EV) Infotainment Business (2013-2018)
12.10.5 Clarion Corporation of America Recent Development
12.11 JVC KENWOOD
12.12 Garmin Ltd.
12.13 Audi AG
12.14 General Motors Corp.
12.15 Ford Motor Company
Chapter Thirteen: Market Forecast 2018-2025
13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions
13.2 United States
13.3 Europe
13.4 China
13.5 Japan
13.6 Southeast Asia
13.7 India
13.8 Central & South America
13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2018-2025)
13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2018-2025)
Chapter Fourteen: Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions
Chapter Fifteen: Appendix
15.1 Research Methodology
15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
15.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design
15.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation
12.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
15.1.2 Data Source
15.1.2.1 Secondary Sources
15.1.2.2 Primary Sources
15.2 Disclaimer
15.3 Author Details
Direct purchase the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contact/purchase-single-user/2291917
About Us:
Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.
Contact Us:
Hector Costello
Senior Manager – Client Engagements
4144N Central Expressway,
Suite 600, Dallas,
Texas – 75204, U.S.A.
Phone No.: +1 (972)-362-8199; +91 895 659 5155