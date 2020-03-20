Electric vehicle charging stations market Emerging Trends and Competitors Insight: Tesla, Inc. BYD Auto Co., Ltd. Robert Bosch GmbH Toyota Industries Corporation Hitachi, Ltd. Leviton Manufacturing Co., Inc. Siemens AG

Electric vehicle charging stations market report is of immense importance for a better understanding of the market which leads to high business growth. It highlights public demands, competencies and the constant growth of the working industry, vibrant reporting, or high data protection services while analyzing market information. A lot of hard work has been put together and no stone is left unturned while generating this market research report. This electric vehicle charging stations market report defines a chapter on the global market and allied companies with their profiles, which provides important data pertaining to their insights in terms of finances, product portfolios, investment plans, and marketing and business strategies.

Global electric vehicle charging stations market is projected to register a CAGR of 48.3% in the forecast to 2026.

FREE | Sample Report + All Related Graphs & Charts @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/request-a-sample?dbmr=global-electric-vehicle-charging-stations-market

Key Findings from the study suggest Asia Pacific region is predicted to command the market over the forecast years. Major automobile manufacturers are seen to be vigorously investing in advancing the EV charging framework. for instance, Bavarian Motor Works (BMW), Volkswagen, Ford Motors, and Daimler declared a venture for the advancement of over 350 charging stations throughout the ecu region. The fast charger’s segment is presumed to display the speediest development. North America is presumed to be the fastest-growing market, developing at a rate of quite 45% over the forecast period. the electrical vehicle charging infrastructure market is presumed to develop at a CAGR of over 48.3% By 2026.

China’s fleet of electrical buses accounts for quite 98% of total electric buses running worldwide. China features a fleet of quite 425000 electric buses. This high adoption are often attributed to strong municipal framework that a lot of provinces in China has adopted. quite 30 Chinese cities have made plans to realize 100% electrified transportation system by 2020, including Guangzhou, Zhuhai, Dongguan, Foshan, and Zhongshan within the Pearl River Delta, along side Nanjing, Hangzhou, Shaanxi, and Shandong.

Prominent participants

Tesla, Inc.

BYD Auto Co., Ltd.

Robert Bosch GmbH

Toyota Industries Corporation

Hitachi, Ltd.

Leviton Manufacturing Co., Inc.

Siemens AG

Panasonic Corporation

Schneider Electric SE

Signet Systems Inc.,

Efacec,

Engie Group,

Liikennevirta Oy (Ltd.),

SemaConnect,

ClipperCreek,

Allego B.V.,

EVgo Services LLC,

ChargePoint, Inc.,

Blink Charging Co.,

Alfen N.V.,

AeroVironment, Inc. and among others

Development of advanced DC chargers which can charge the EVs in less than 30 minutes are further helping the market to grow. Connectors such as CHAdeMO and Combined Charging System (CSS) along with superchargers developed by Tesla Motors, Inc are further fueling the growth of this market. In addition, the advancements in the charger type for creating fast charging arrangements are projected to drive the market development.

In October 2018, Allego has launched Allego’s EV Cloud which contains a smart charging solution that helps in renewing the energy and grid capacity. Allego uses Microsoft Azure platform for smart charging, data modelling and real time data processing.

Key Segmentation: Global Electric Vehicle Charging Stations Market

By Geography

Asia-Pacific,

Europe,

North America,

Middle East and Africa,

South America

by Installation Type

Fixed Charger

Portable Charger

By Application

Public

Private

By Charging Types

Super Charging

Inductive Charging

Normal Charging

By Charging Level

Level 1 (120 V)

Level 2 (240 V)

Level 3 (200 V–600 V)

FREE | Scope (Table Of Contents) Is Available At https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/toc?dbmr=global-electric-vehicle-charging-stations-market

Key Developments in the Market:

In February 2018, ClipperCreek announced the launch of the CP-50 which is used for installing and maintaining electric vehicle supply equipment.

In June 2016, ClipperCreek announced the launch of the HCS-40 electric vehicle charging stations which is robust in nature and it uses level 2 technologies, which can be beneficial for the company as it can be used in various applications like workplace, fleet and residential.

In September 2018, EVgo announced the launch of FastStart, which is a mobile and modular fast charging station, and is capable of Level 2 and DC Fast Charging.

Data Bridge set forth itself as an unconventional and neoteric Market research and consulting firm with unparalleled level of resilience and integrated approaches. We are determined to unearth the best market opportunities and foster efficient information for your business to thrive in the market. Data Bridge endeavors to provide appropriate solutions to the complex business challenges and initiates an effortless decision-making process.

Data Bridge Market Research

US: +1 888 387 2818

UK: +44 208 089 1725

Hong Kong: +852 8192 7475

Email: [email protected]