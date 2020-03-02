Electric Vehicle Charging Station Market is estimated to reach more than USD 73436.34 Million by 2025 with CAGR of more than 38.90%

The ‘Electric Vehicle Charging Station Market’ research report provides a succinct analysis on the recent market trends. In addition, the report offers a thorough abstract on the statistics, market estimates and revenue forecasts, which further highlights its position in the industry, in tandem with the growth strategies adopted by leading industry players.

Electric Vehicle Charging Station Market is valued at USD 7361.99 Million in 2018 and expected to reach USD 73436.34 Million by 2025 with the CAGR of 38.90% over the forecast period. An electric vehicle charging station is the future of smarter, reliable, and emission-free mobility, accessible by everyone, everywhere.

Key Players–

Some major key players for global electric vehicle charging station market are ChargePoint, ABB, Tesla, Engie, AeroVironment Mojo Mobility, GENERAL ELECTRIC, WI Tricity Corporation, EVgo ServicesLLC. and others.

The Electric Vehicle Charging Station Market Report provides key strategies followed by leading Electric Vehicle Charging Station industry manufactures and Sections of Market like- product specifications, volume, production value, Feasibility Analysis, Classification based on types and end user application areas with geographic growth and upcoming advancement. The Electric Vehicle Charging Station market report provides comprehensive outline of Invention, Industry Requirement, technology and production analysis considering major factors such as Revenue, investments and business growth.

Electric vehicle charging station simply deliver energy to the vehicle in the generally form of high voltage AC or DC supply. They have the functions of the charger which must transform the electrical energy into a form which can be applied directly to the battery. Vehicle charging station, also called EV charging station, electric recharging point, charging point, charge point, ECS and electric vehicle supply equipment, electric vehicle charging station, it is a part in an infrastructure that supplies electric energy for the recharging of plug-in electric vehicles—including electric cars, neighborhood electric vehicles and plug-in hybrids.

Market Segmentation –

By Installation Type analysis

AC Charging Station

DC Charging Station

By Supply Type analysis

AC Charging Stations

Level I

Level II

DC (Fast) Charging Stations

Level III

Others (Inductive)

By Connector Type analysis

CHAdeMO

CCS

GB/T

Tesla Supercharger

Others

Market Dynamics –

The demand of electric vehicle charging station is driving due to increase sale of electric vehicle. According to Edison Electric Institute, the sale of electric vehicle was about 312,000 in Q1 2018, an increase of 58% compared to Q1 2017. Additionally the increasing electric infrastructure and rising emission concern, government of all nations are supporting the demand of electric vehicle charging station. Furthermore fully charging EV is a time-consuming process and it can take some hours by using a household power supply. In addition, EVs are able to drive short distances compared to gasoline-engine vehicles. To resolve these issues, a charging infrastructure on a national scale is important; such factor drives the market growth. However, the high cost of investment and high cost of EV restrain the growth of market.

Table of Content

Chapter 1 Global Electric Vehicle Charging Station Market: Summary and Quantitative Analysis

1.1 Report Description

1.2 Global Electric Vehicle Charging Station Market Revenue Overview

1.3 Global Electric Vehicle Charging Station Market Revenue (USD Billion) and Growth (%) Rate, 2015- 2025

Chapter 2 Global Electric Vehicle Charging Station Market: Overview and Qualitative Analysis

2.1 Executive Summary

2.2 Market Drivers

2.2.1 Increasing need to improve the process in order to comply with new standards is anticipated to witness a high growth of Electric Vehicle Charging Station Market

2.3 Market Restraints

2.4 Market Opportunities

Chapter 3 Competitive Analysis

3.1 Global Electric Vehicle Charging Station Market

3.1.1 Global Electric Vehicle Charging Station market Revenue (USD Billion), By Players 2018

3.1.2 Global Electric Vehicle Charging Station Market Revenue Share (%), By Players 2018

Chapter 5 Global Electric Vehicle Charging Station Market: By Types

5.1 Global Electric Vehicle Charging Station Market Share (%), By Types, 2018

5.2 Global Electric Vehicle Charging Station Market Revenue (USD Billion), By Types, 2015 – 2025

5.3 Global Electric Vehicle Charging Station Market Revenue (USD Billion), Based,2015-2025

Continued…………..

