Electric Vape Market: 2019 Global Industry Size, Share, Price, Suppliers, Production, Top 35 Key Manufacturers and 2025 Forecast Report

The Electric Vape Market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of over 22.36% by 2025. This report features the market growth analysis and forecasting for the growth and revenue up to 2025 allied with the Electric Vape. The market size estimations have been provided in terms of value (USD million).

The Global Electric Vape Industry report also identifies major market players and provides analysis in terms of company overview, Financials, products & services, market trends, recent developments and growth strategies.

A vaporizer or electronic nicotine delivery system (ENDS) is a battery-operated device which simulates the experience of tobacco smoking without the inhalation of smoke. This device which is being understood as an alternative of traditional cigarettes releases vaporized nicotine which is inhaled by the user.

Global Electric Vape Market can be segmented as Type, application and region. Countries such as China and India are home to the largest producers and consumers of tobacco products and the conversion of even a small percentage of smokers to vapers is expected to bring about significant revenue flow from these countries.

Top Key Companies Analyzed in Global Electric Vape Market are – Altria Group, Inc., Ballantyne Brands, Llc., British American Tobacco Plc., Clearette Electronic Cigarette Co., Cloudcig, Dongguan Boluvaper Technology. Co. Ltd., Feellife Bioscience International Co. Ltd, Fin Branding Group Llc., First Union, Hubbly Bubbly, International Vapor Group, Inc., Japan Tobacco, Inc., Kanger Tech, Kimree, Lekker, Liquideu, Litejoy International Private Limited, Lorillard Inc., Marlboro, Nice Vapor, Njoy, Inc., Pacific Smoke International, Philip Morris International, Inc., Puff Ecig, Puritane, Reynolds American Inc., Shenzhen Bauway Technology Limited, Simple Vape Co. Ltd., Smokefree, Smokio, Steamlite, Timya Technology Co. Ltd., Vape Escapes, Vape Moshi, Vapor Line.

In spite of being ranked lower in the global e-cigarette market revenue generation, China is currently the manufacturing hub, exporting more than 80% of the e-cigarettes and accessories produced to the U.S. and the European markets. The market is being driven by the presence of established brands, cost-effectiveness, perceived health benefits, and product customizations.

Limitations accounted are uncertain regulatory framework, increasing incidents of e-liquid poisoning, and compatibility issues among others which must be addressed for the market to grow significantly.

