Electric Valve Market 2020- Analysis And In-Depth Research On Market Size, Trends, Emerging Growth Factors And Forecast To 2026



Complete study of the global Electric Valve market is carried out by the analysts in this report, taking into consideration key factors like drivers, challenges, recent trends, opportunities, advancements, and competitive landscape. This report offers a clear understanding of the present as well as future scenario of the global Electric Valve industry. Research techniques like PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis have been deployed by the researchers. They have also provided accurate data on Electric Valve production, capacity, price, cost, margin, and revenue to help the players gain a clear understanding into the overall existing and future market situation.

Key companies operating in the global Electric Valve market include _VETEC Ventiltechnik GmbH, Agromatic Regelungstechnik GmbH, AIRTEC Pneumatic, Asahi/America, Avcon Controls PV, BERMAD EUROPE, CJS ROU, Clorius Controls, DANFOSS Refrigeration & Air Conditioning, EFFEBI, Fischer Mess- und Regeltechnik

Segmental Analysis

The report has classified the global Electric Valve industry into segments including product type and application. Every segment is evaluated based on growth rate and share. Besides, the analysts have studied the potential regions that may prove rewarding for the Electric Valve manufcaturers in the coming years. The regional analysis includes reliable predictions on value and volume, thereby helping market players to gain deep insights into the overall Electric Valve industry.

Global Electric Valve Market Segment By Type:

Electric Ball Valve, Electric Butterfly Valve

Global Electric Valve Market Segment By Application:

Bottled System, Beer Brewing Industry, Food Industry, Cement Industry, Medical Equipment, Other

Competitive Landscape

It is important for every market participant to be familiar with the competitive scenario in the global Electric Valve industry. In order to fulfil the requirements, the industry analysts have evaluated the strategic activities of the competitors to help the key players strengthen their foothold in the market and increase their competitiveness.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Electric Valve market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Electric Valve industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Electric Valve market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Electric Valve market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Electric Valve market?

TOC

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Electric Valve Product

1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Electric Valve Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Electric Ball Valve

1.4.3 Electric Butterfly Valve

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Electric Valve Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Bottled System

1.5.3 Beer Brewing Industry

1.5.4 Food Industry

1.5.5 Cement Industry

1.5.6 Medical Equipment

1.5.7 Other

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Electric Valve Market Size

2.1.1 Global Electric Valve Revenue 2014-2025

2.1.2 Global Electric Valve Production 2014-2025

2.2 Electric Valve Growth Rate (CAGR) 2019-2025

2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

2.3.2 Key Electric Valve Manufacturers

2.3.2.1 Electric Valve Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

2.3.2.2 Manufacturers Electric Valve Product Offered

2.3.2.3 Date of Manufacturers Enter into Electric Valve Market

2.4 Key Trends for Electric Valve Markets & Products

3 Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1 Electric Valve Production by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Electric Valve Production by Manufacturers

3.1.2 Electric Valve Production Market Share by Manufacturers

3.2 Electric Valve Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Electric Valve Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.2.2 Electric Valve Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.3 Electric Valve Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Electric Valve Production by Regions

4.1 Global Electric Valve Production by Regions

4.1.1 Global Electric Valve Production Market Share by Regions

4.1.2 Global Electric Valve Revenue Market Share by Regions

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Electric Valve Production

4.2.2 North America Electric Valve Revenue

4.2.3 Key Players in North America

4.2.4 North America Electric Valve Import & Export

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Electric Valve Production

4.3.2 Europe Electric Valve Revenue

4.3.3 Key Players in Europe

4.3.4 Europe Electric Valve Import & Export

4.4 China

4.4.1 China Electric Valve Production

4.4.2 China Electric Valve Revenue

4.4.3 Key Players in China

4.4.4 China Electric Valve Import & Export

4.5 Japan

4.5.1 Japan Electric Valve Production

4.5.2 Japan Electric Valve Revenue

4.5.3 Key Players in Japan

4.5.4 Japan Electric Valve Import & Export

4.6 South Korea

4.6.1 South Korea Electric Valve Production

4.6.2 South Korea Electric Valve Revenue

4.6.3 Key Players in South Korea

4.6.4 South Korea Electric Valve Import & Export

5 Electric Valve Consumption by Regions

5.1 Global Electric Valve Consumption by Regions

5.1.1 Global Electric Valve Consumption by Regions

5.1.2 Global Electric Valve Consumption Market Share by Regions

5.2 North America

5.2.1 North America Electric Valve Consumption by Application

5.2.2 North America Electric Valve Consumption by Countries

5.2.3 United States

5.2.4 Canada

5.2.5 Mexico

5.3 Europe

5.3.1 Europe Electric Valve Consumption by Application

5.3.2 Europe Electric Valve Consumption by Countries

5.3.3 Germany

5.3.4 France

5.3.5 UK

5.3.6 Italy

5.3.7 Russia

5.4 Asia Pacific

5.4.1 Asia Pacific Electric Valve Consumption by Application

5.4.2 Asia Pacific Electric Valve Consumption by Regions

5.4.3 China

5.4.4 Japan

5.4.5 South Korea

5.4.6 India

5.4.7 Australia

5.4.8 Indonesia

5.4.9 Thailand

5.4.10 Malaysia

5.4.11 Philippines

5.4.12 Vietnam

5.5 Central & South America

5.5.1 Central & South America Electric Valve Consumption by Application

5.5.2 Central & South America Electric Valve Consumption by Country

5.5.3 Brazil

5.6 Middle East and Africa

5.6.1 Middle East and Africa Electric Valve Consumption by Application

5.6.2 Middle East and Africa Electric Valve Consumption by Countries

5.6.3 Turkey

5.6.4 GCC Countries

5.6.5 Egypt

5.6.6 South Africa

6 Market Size by Type

6.1 Global Electric Valve Production by Type

6.2 Global Electric Valve Revenue by Type

6.3 Electric Valve Price by Type

7 Market Size by Application

7.1 Overview

7.2 Global Electric Valve Breakdown Dada by Application

7.2.1 Global Electric Valve Consumption by Application

7.2.2 Global Electric Valve Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

8 Manufacturers Profiles

8.1 VETEC Ventiltechnik GmbH

8.1.1 VETEC Ventiltechnik GmbH Company Details

8.1.2 Company Overview

8.1.3 VETEC Ventiltechnik GmbH Electric Valve Production Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.1.4 VETEC Ventiltechnik GmbH Electric Valve Product Description

8.1.5 VETEC Ventiltechnik GmbH Recent Development

8.2 Agromatic Regelungstechnik GmbH

8.2.1 Agromatic Regelungstechnik GmbH Company Details

8.2.2 Company Overview

8.2.3 Agromatic Regelungstechnik GmbH Electric Valve Production Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.2.4 Agromatic Regelungstechnik GmbH Electric Valve Product Description

8.2.5 Agromatic Regelungstechnik GmbH Recent Development

8.3 AIRTEC Pneumatic

8.3.1 AIRTEC Pneumatic Company Details

8.3.2 Company Overview

8.3.3 AIRTEC Pneumatic Electric Valve Production Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.3.4 AIRTEC Pneumatic Electric Valve Product Description

8.3.5 AIRTEC Pneumatic Recent Development

8.4 Asahi/America

8.4.1 Asahi/America Company Details

8.4.2 Company Overview

8.4.3 Asahi/America Electric Valve Production Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.4.4 Asahi/America Electric Valve Product Description

8.4.5 Asahi/America Recent Development

8.5 Avcon Controls PV

8.5.1 Avcon Controls PV Company Details

8.5.2 Company Overview

8.5.3 Avcon Controls PV Electric Valve Production Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.5.4 Avcon Controls PV Electric Valve Product Description

8.5.5 Avcon Controls PV Recent Development

8.6 BERMAD EUROPE

8.6.1 BERMAD EUROPE Company Details

8.6.2 Company Overview

8.6.3 BERMAD EUROPE Electric Valve Production Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.6.4 BERMAD EUROPE Electric Valve Product Description

8.6.5 BERMAD EUROPE Recent Development

8.7 CJS ROU

8.7.1 CJS ROU Company Details

8.7.2 Company Overview

8.7.3 CJS ROU Electric Valve Production Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.7.4 CJS ROU Electric Valve Product Description

8.7.5 CJS ROU Recent Development

8.8 Clorius Controls

8.8.1 Clorius Controls Company Details

8.8.2 Company Overview

8.8.3 Clorius Controls Electric Valve Production Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.8.4 Clorius Controls Electric Valve Product Description

8.8.5 Clorius Controls Recent Development

8.9 DANFOSS Refrigeration & Air Conditioning

8.9.1 DANFOSS Refrigeration & Air Conditioning Company Details

8.9.2 Company Overview

8.9.3 DANFOSS Refrigeration & Air Conditioning Electric Valve Production Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.9.4 DANFOSS Refrigeration & Air Conditioning Electric Valve Product Description

8.9.5 DANFOSS Refrigeration & Air Conditioning Recent Development

8.10 EFFEBI

8.10.1 EFFEBI Company Details

8.10.2 Company Overview

8.10.3 EFFEBI Electric Valve Production Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.10.4 EFFEBI Electric Valve Product Description

8.10.5 EFFEBI Recent Development

8.11 Fischer Mess- und Regeltechnik

9 Production Forecasts

9.1 Electric Valve Production and Revenue Forecast

9.1.1 Global Electric Valve Production Forecast 2019-2025

9.1.2 Global Electric Valve Revenue Forecast 2019-2025

9.2 Electric Valve Production and Revenue Forecast by Regions

9.2.1 Global Electric Valve Revenue Forecast by Regions

9.2.2 Global Electric Valve Production Forecast by Regions

9.3 Electric Valve Key Producers Forecast

9.3.1 North America

9.3.2 Europe

9.3.3 China

9.3.4 Japan

9.3.5 South Korea

9.4 Forecast by Type

9.4.1 Global Electric Valve Production Forecast by Type

9.4.2 Global Electric Valve Revenue Forecast by Type

10 Consumption Forecast

10.1 Electric Valve Consumption Forecast by Application

10.2 Electric Valve Consumption Forecast by Regions

10.3 North America Market Consumption Forecast

10.3.1 North America Electric Valve Consumption Forecast by Regions 2019-2025

10.3.2 United States

10.3.3 Canada

10.3.4 Mexico

10.4 Europe Market Consumption Forecast

10.4.1 Europe Electric Valve Consumption Forecast by Regions 2019-2025

10.4.2 Germany

10.4.3 France

10.4.4 UK

10.4.5 Italy

10.4.6 Russia

10.5 Asia Pacific Market Consumption Forecast

10.5.1 Asia Pacific Electric Valve Consumption Forecast by Regions 2019-2025

10.5.2 China

10.5.3 Japan

10.5.4 South Korea

10.5.5 India

10.5.6 Australia

10.5.7 Indonesia

10.5.8 Thailand

10.5.9 Malaysia

10.5.10 Philippines

10.5.11 Vietnam

10.6 Central & South America Market Consumption Forecast

10.6.1 Central & South America Electric Valve Consumption Forecast by Regions 2019-2025

10.6.2 Brazil

10.7 Middle East and Africa Market Consumption Forecast

10.7.1 Middle East and Africa Electric Valve Consumption Forecast by Regions 2019-2025

10.7.2 Turkey

10.7.3 GCC Countries

10.7.4 Egypt

10.7.5 South Africa

11 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

11.1 Value Chain Analysis

11.2 Sales Channels Analysis

11.2.1 Electric Valve Sales Channels

11.2.2 Electric Valve Distributors

11.3 Electric Valve Customers

12 Market Opportunities & Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

12.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

12.2 Market Challenges

12.3 Market Risks/Restraints

12.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

13 Key Findings in the Global Electric Valve Study

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.1.2 Data Source

14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.1.2.2 Primary Sources

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

