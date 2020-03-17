Electric Valve Actuators Market 2019 Leading Growth Drivers, Emerging Audience, Segments, Profits & Analysis

Automation applications across various sectors today have risen to very higher levels. Actuation mechanism plays a significant role in the smooth and efficient operations in these automated processes. Three distinct types of actuating mechanisms namely hydraulic, pneumatic and electric are being predominantly used in the automation applications by end-user sectors. The distinct advantage of controlled acceleration and speeds are offered using electric actuators over their other counterparts. Further, these electric valve actuators are easy to install, provide higher performance and flexibility, incur lower maintenance costs to the end-users, and provide higher efficiencies making them the best suited in several automation applications. Further, plug-and-play compatibility, programmable motion profiles, and dynamic response and accuracy are some other features being integrated into the electric valve actuators.

Growing trends of smart urbanization and industrialization coupled with increasing investments for automation integrations into these sectors is anticipated to be one of the major factors driving the electric valve actuators market. The highly volatile nature of the oil & gas sector which is a large user for electric valve actuators is anticipated to pose challenges for the growth of electric valve actuators market. Growing applications of electric valve actuators in the aerospace industry would provide significant opportunities to the players operating in the electric valve actuators market.

Also, key electric valve actuators market players influencing the market are profiled in the study along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. The report also focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, products, and services offered, financial information for the last 3 years, the key development in the past five years. Some of the key players influencing the market are Biffi (Emerson Electric Co.), Exlar Actuation Solutions (Curtiss-Wright), Flowserve Corporation, General Electric Co., and Metso Corp. Also, Pentair PLC, SIPOS Aktorik GmbH, SMAC Corporation, TiMOTION Technology Co. Ltd., and Valpes are a few other important players in the electric valve actuators market.

Besides this, the report analyzes factors affecting market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the electric valve actuators market in these regions. Further, the report also includes ecosystem analysis for the electric valve actuators market.

