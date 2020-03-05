Electric Truck Market (2020-2026) :By Applications, By Regions, By Key Countries, and Competitive Landscape

Electric Truck Market – Growth, Trends, And Forecast (2019 – 2024) ,This report presents an in-depth assessment of the Electric Truck including enabling technologies, key trends, market drivers, challenges, standardization, regulatory landscape, deployment models, operator case studies, opportunities, future roadmap, value chain, ecosystem player profiles and strategies. The report also presents forecasts for Electric Truck investments from 2019 till 2024.

Market Overview

The global electric truck market is expected to register a CAGR of ~16.38% during the forecast period (2019- 2024).

– Some of the major factors driving the growth of the marker are the enactment of stringent emission norms imposed on commercial vehicles, and reduction in fuel and maintenance cost.

– Governments across the world are putting pressure on manufacturers to reduce carbon emission caused due to diesel fuel combustion and tackle greenhouse gas emissions; in turn, pushing vehicle manufacturers to invest in developing electrified trucks while low emissions zones are driving fleets to replace diesel trucks with cleaner options.

– However, there are certain risks associated with the adoption of e-trucks, such as new vehicles must prove to be dependable, consumers need to be educated, and dealers and customers will require training. Furthermore, inadequate charging infrastructure for electric trucks is also expected to hinder the growth of the market.

Competitive Landscape :

The electric truck market is dominated by major players such as Tesla Inc., Renault Trucks, Dongfeng Motor Corporation, Hino Motors, Daimler (Mitsubishi Fuso), Isuzu amongst others. Recently, Daimler AG unveiled two fully electric-powered commercial trucks and is likely to help the company to maintain its competitive position in the market.

Volvo Trucks announced that it has delivered its first electric trucks to two customers in Sweden as part of a development program to bring the electric vehicles to market. The truck is configured with 16-tonne truck that can be configured with different battery packs for a capacity between 100 and 300 kWh for a range of up to 300 km (186 miles).

The research includes historic data from 2015 to 2020 and forecasts until 2025 which makes the reports an invaluable resource for industry executives, marketing, sales and product managers, consultants, analysts, and other people looking for key industry data in readily accessible documents with clearly presented tables and graphs.

