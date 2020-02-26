Electric Parking Brake Market to Witness Robust Expansion throughout the Forecast 2019 – 2027

Indepth Study of this Electric Parking Brake Market

Fact.MR, in its recently published Market research report, supplies an understanding of the many different facets of the market that is Electric Parking Brake . This market’s all-purpose evaluation throws light and depicts the data. Even the demand-side and supply-side trends are monitored to give a crystal clear picture of the industry scenario.

As per the research, the Electric Parking Brake market is anticipated to Attain a value of ~US$XX at the end of 20-19 and grow at a CAGR of ~XX% throughout the forecast period (2019-2029). The different parameters that are likely to cultivate the growth of the market while within the decade are discussed within the analysis.

Analysis by Region:

On the basis of region, the global electric parking brake market is segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, Japan, Asia-Pacific excluding Japan(APEJ) and MEA. Among these regions, the APEJ electric parking brake market is projected to exhibit relatively higher growth in the global electric parking brake market with a CAGR of over 9.0% during the forecast period. Revenue from the electric parking brake market in North America and Europe is expected to collectively account for more than 35% of the global electric parking brake market revenue in 2018. Key competitors in electric parking brake market are Aisin Seiki Co., Ltd., Continental AG, DURA Automotive Systems, TBK Co., Ltd., Hyundai Mobis Co., Ltd., Küster Holding GmbH, Mando-Hella Electronics Corp., Svenska Kullagerfabriken AB, ZF Friedrichshafen AG and Wuhu Bethel Automotive Safety Systems Co., Ltd.

Vendors in the Electric Parking Brake market are focusing on launching new products with advanced features and business expansion to gain a competitive edge in the market. In October 2017, ZF Friedrichshafen AG and Brakes India launch new electric parking brake system for small cars in India. The all new electric parking brake system adds a host of functionality and sensors integrated into the entire braking system, alongside the standard park brake functionality.

