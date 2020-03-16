Electric Motors Industry By Segmentation (Industrial Machinery, Motor Vehicle, HVAC Equipment) Analysis Report by TBRC

The Business Research Company’s Electric Motors Market covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market.

The electric motor manufacturing industry consists of sales of electric motors. A motor converts electrical energy into mechanical energy and supplies power to devices. The motor manufacturing market is segmented into AC motor and DC motor. It works on the principles of electromagnetism with properties such as durability, high efficiency, low energy consumption, and low maintenance. These include components such as rotor, bearings, stator, air gap, windings, and commutator. Devices that use electric motors consist of fans, blowers, household appliances, disk drives, batteries and power tools, machine tools, domestic appliances, HVAC applications, electric cars, and automated robots.

Increasing use of household appliances is expected to contribute to the growth of the motor manufacturing market in the forecast period. Increasing electrification, rising disposable income, and rapid urbanization along with several other factors are boosting the demand for household appliances, which in turn will drive the market for motors. For instance, the global household appliances manufacturing market is expected to grow from $283.8 billion in 2018 to $396.2 billion in 2022 at a CAGR of 8.7%. This will drive the market for electric motors in the forecast period.

Electric Motors Market Segmentation

By Type:

Alternate Current (AC) Motor Direct Current (AC) Motor Hermetic Motor

By Output Power:

Integral Horsepower (IHP) Fractional Horsepower (FHP)

By Voltage Range:

9v & Below 10-20 v 21-60 v 60 v And Above

By Application:

Industrial Machinery Motor Vehicle HVAC Equipment Aerospace & Transportation Household Appliances Other Commercial Applications

By Speed:

Low-Speed (less than 1;000 rpm) Medium-Speed (1;001 to 25;000 rpm) High-Speed (25;001 to 75;000 rpm) Ultra-High Speed (greater than 75;001 rpm)

In 2019, North America was the largest region in the electric motor manufacturing market. The electric motor manufacturing market in Asia Pacific is forecasted to register the highest CAGR during 2019-2023.

Table Of Content:

Executive Summary Electric Motors Market Characteristics Electric Motors Market Size And Growth Electric Motors Market Segmentation Electric Motors Market Regional And Country Analysis Asia-Pacific Electric Motors Market China Electric Motors Market

……

Electric Motors Market Competitive Landscape And Company Profiles Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Electric Motors Market Electric Motors Market Trends And Strategies Electric Motors Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis Appendix

Some of the major key players involved in the Electric Motors Market are ABB Ltd., ARC Systems, Inc., Asmo Co., Ltd., Brook Crompton UK Ltd., Emerson Electric Co., Regal Beloit Corporation, Rockwell Automation Inc., Siemens AG, Ametek, Inc. , Baldor Electric Company, Inc.

