Electric Linear Actuators Market Size, Status, Global Outlook 2020 To 2025

Top Companies in the Global Electric Linear Actuators Market

THK, Honeywell, IAI, TiMOTION, LINAK, Parker, Chiaphua Components, ABB, Moteck Electric, SKF, Auma, Other.

According to this study, over the next five years the Electric Linear Actuators market will register a 5.0% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 1266.1 million by 2025, from $ 1042.4 million in 2019.

Market Overview

Electric Linear Actuators are electrically powered, mechanical devices consisting of motors, linear guides, and drive mechanisms, which are used to convert electrical energy into linear displacement through mechanical transmission, electro-magnetism, or thermal expansion to provide straight-line push/pull motion. Key specifications include the intended application, drive type, motor type, the mounting configuration, as well as other physical dimensions and electrical characteristics. Electric linear actuators are used primarily in automation applications when a machine component, tool, etc. requires a controlled movement to a particular position.

Key Market Trends

The Major sales regions of Electric Linear Actuators are China, India, Southeast Asia which accounted for about 80.43% of production market share in 2018. China is the largest consumption region with a market share of 46.79% in 2018.Electric Linear Actuators manufacturers range from large multinational corporations to small privately owned companies in this industry. The leading players are THK, IAI, Parker, TiMOTION, LINAK, accounting for 43.05 percent revenue market share in 2018.

The Electric Linear Actuators market can be divided based on product types and its sub-type, major applications and Third Party usage area, and important regions.

This report segments the global Electric Linear Actuators Market on the basis of Types are

DC Electric Linear Actuators

AC Electric Linear Actuators

On The basis Of Application, the Global Electric Linear Actuators Market is Segmented into

Industrial

Medical

Commercial

In Electric Linear Actuators market, Industrial segment holds an important share in terms of application, and it is expected to reach a volume of 5806 (K Units) by 2025, at a CAGR of 5.39% during 2018 and 2025. It means that Electric Linear Actuators will be promising in the Industrial field in the next couple of years.

Regions Are covered By Electric Linear Actuators Market Report 2020 To 2025.

North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India.

North America (USA, Canada and Mexico).

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy).

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia).

Impact of the Electric Linear Actuators market report:

– Comprehensive evaluation of all opportunities and risks in the market.

– Electric Linear Actuators market ongoing developments and significant occasions.

– Detailed study of business techniques for development of the market-driving players.

– Conclusive study about the improvement plot of market for approaching years.

– Top to bottom appreciation of market-express drivers, targets and major littler scale markets.

– Favorable impression inside imperative mechanical and publicize latest examples striking the market.

