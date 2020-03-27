Electric Lawn Mower Market Revenue Analysis 2019-2025

“

Global Electric Lawn Mower market report

Analysts at Fact.MR, influenced by the potential, have published a report on the global Electric Lawn Mower market. As per the report, government support, rising consumption of Electric Lawn Mower , and enhanced purchasing capacity of consumers are characterizing the Electric Lawn Mower market is expected to grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast timeframe 2019-2029.

Seasonality: A Key Influencing Factor

In addition to the all the above mentioned factors, electric lawn mower sales are also massively influenced by seasonality. Electric lawn mower sales are usually concentrated in the spring and summer season, as most of the lawn care and gardening activities take place during this season.

Electric Lawn Mowers Going Cordless

A notable trend witnessed in the market is the steady shift from corded electric lawn mowers to cordless variants. Corded electric lawn mowers prevent free maneuver, and are inconvenient to use than cordless electric lawn mowers. Although corded electric lawn mowers still outsell cordless variants, the latter will grow at a higher rate during the assessment period.

