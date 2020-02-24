Electric Heat Tracing (EHT) Market 2019: Global Industry Top Key Players: BARTEC Safe.t Technology, Danfoss, Parker Hannifin, Pentair, Q’Max Solutions Inc., Thermon, Inc., Warmup PLC

The report recent analysis an in-depth overview of the current Scenario of the Global Electric Heat Tracing (EHT) Market, with details concerning the functioning and design of the product, future market landscape, processes involved in the manufacturing of the system, and detailed segmentation, key companies and competitive landscape and growth prospects of the vast regulations levied on the import, export, and global sales of this recent developments and strategies adopted by key manufacturers.

The Global Electric Heat Tracing (EHT) market is accounted for $2.14 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $4.12 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 7.5%. Some of the key factors fueling the market include rising demand for heat tracing systems from several industries, adoption of electric heat tracing systems over conventional steam and increasing demand for permanent heating solutions. However, high cost, complex design and devastating effects of overlapping of heating cables are hampering the market growth.

Some of the key players in the global Electric Heat Tracing (EHT) market

Bartec,

BriskHeat CorporationChromalox,

Danfoss

Drexan

Eltherm

Heat Trace Products, LLC

Neptech, Inc

Parker Hannifin

Pentair

Q’Max Solutions Inc.

TECHNITRACE

Thermon, Inc.

Warmup PLC

Electric heat tracing is used to sustain the temperature within pipes, tanks and vessels.. It is also used to reimburse for the loss of heat. Mainly, electric heat tracing is used to avoid freezing by maintaining the material above the essential temperature that enables smooth material flow inside the pipe or vessel. Electric heat tracing decreases the viscosity of a fluid for effective pumping. Moreover, it is also used to raise the temperature of the fluid inside the pipe, avoid the formation of liquids in gas lines, and enable minimal formation of solids in liquid pipes. Early and regular electric heat tracing audit is very important, as it could help in predicting the approximate time of electric heat tracing failure.

Amongst end user, oil & gas industry held largest market share. In many regions, there is a rise in the development of oil and gas pipelines as in cold conditions, heat trace systems are required for the continuous flow of a fluid or gas in the pipeline and to protect them from freezing. In this industry, heat tracing systems are used for different applications such as process temperature maintenance, viscosity control, pipe freeze protection and tank heating. By geography, North America is anticipated to dominate the global market during the forecast period due to increasing acceptance of electric heat tracing systems for a variety of applications. In addition, as it is cold region, the chances of pipe freezing are high. Oil & gas is a main industry in the US, which is important to the economy of North America.

Types Covered:

Skin Effect

Constant Wattage

Mineral–Insulated

Self-Regulating

End Users Covered:

Chemicals

Water & Wastewater Management

Oil & Gas

Food & Beverages

Commercial

Power & Energy

Residential

Other End Users

Applications Covered:

Floor Heating

Process Temperature Maintenance

Freeze Protection

Viscosity Control

Roof and Gutter

Other Applications

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

2 Preface

2.1 Abstract

2.2 Stake Holders

2.3 Research Scope

2.4 Research Methodology

2.4.1 Data Mining

2.4.2 Data Analysis

2.4.3 Data Validation

2.4.4 Research Approach

3 Market Trend Analysis

4 Porters Five Force Analysis

5 Global Electric Heat Tracing (EHT) Market, By Type

6 Global Electric Heat Tracing (EHT) Market, By End User

7 Global Electric Heat Tracing (EHT) Market, By Application

8 Global Electric Heat Tracing (EHT) Market, By Geography

9 Key Developments

10 Company Profiling

10.1 Bartec

10.2 Briskheat

10.3 Chromalox

10.4 Danfoss

10.5 Drexan

10.6 Eltherm

10.7 Emerson

10.8 Heat Trace Products

10.9 Neptech

10.10 Parker-Hannifin

