Electric Fuse Market Size to Reach USD 3 Billion by 2025 and Show an Outstanding Growth with a CAGR 6%

Sprint Stat Research has published a new report titled “Electric Fuse Market – Global Trends and Forecast Analysis, 2018-2025”. According to Analysts at Sprint Stat Research, the global electric fuse market was valued at USD 2 Billion in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 3 Billion by 2025, at a growth rate of 6% in 2019-2025.

Increase in investment in energy storage, automotive, construction industry and T & D infrastructure plans are major factors driving the growth of electric fuse market. Circuit breakers are restraining the growth of electric fuse market as circuit breaking provide additional advantages over electric fuses and user friendly nature. The replace-ability of fuses and construction of transmission and distribution network are prime reasons for the growth of medium voltage segment. The industrial end user segment follows utilities segment. Usage of electric fuses for electrical equipment for vehicles is rising the growth of transportation end user segment.

The electric fuse market is segmented on the basis of type, voltage, end user, and region. On the basis of type, electric fuse market is segmented into cartridge & plug fuse, power fuse & fuse link, and distribution cut-outs. Based on voltage, the global Electric fuse market is divided into low voltage and medium voltage. Residential, commercial, transportation, utilities, and industrial are some of the major end users analysed in the global electric fuse market report. The electric fuse market has analysed across the five regions including, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa with its major countries.

Major players profiled in the report are Bel Fuse, Littlefuse, Eaton, ABB, Legrand, Schurter, Siemens, Hubbell, Mersen, S&C Electric Company, Schneider Electric, and others.

This research report provides in-depth assessment of electric fuse market driving factors and features. The report highlights detailed analysis of electric fuse market across various countries in the region. It provides a market outlook for 2014-2025 and sets the forecast within the context of electric fuse market, including latest technological developments as well as offerings in the market. The report also presents a detailed overview on market segmentation. Overall, this research report shows historic, on-going, and estimated market analysis in terms of value and volume, analysis of niche industry developments and market share analysis. Detailed profiles of industry players are also included in the scope of the report to evaluate their business strategies, key offerings, and recent developments in the electric fuse market space.

The report segments the global electric fuse market as follows:

Electric Fuse Market, Type Segment Analysis

Cartridge & Plug Fuse

Power Fuse & Fuse Link

Distribution Cut-outs

Electric Fuse Market, Voltage Segment Analysis

Low

Medium

Electric Fuse Market, End User Segment Analysis

Residential

Commercial

Transportation

Utilities

Industrial

Electric Fuse Market, Region Segment Analysis